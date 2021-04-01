WCHD Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics For Ages 16 & Up

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

In the past 7 days (March 23rd-March 30th), there have been 25 new cases, 0 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths. As of 3/25, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases). Williams County also reached high incidence (more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in 2 weeks).

The WCHD is hosting FREE COVID-19 vaccine clinics for everyone 16 years or older. Anyone can register for a FREE COVID-19 vaccine!

-Register for the vaccine by calling the Williams County Vaccine Call Center at 419-636-0081 or by using the link on the WCHD website (bit.ly/WCVaccine). The call center is open Monday through Friday. Check out the new call center hours on the WCHD website.

-Individuals 16 & 17 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

-Vaccine supply is increasing in Williams County. Wait times for vaccines are short. Register today!

-COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions

I received my COVID-19 vaccine. Should I be worried that I didn’t have side effects?

No, although side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine such as fever and injection site pain are common, not everyone experiences these reactions. While these symptoms can be a sign that our body is creating an immune response, not having symptoms does not mean the vaccine is not working.

In clinical trials, a significant proportion of participants developed no symptoms after vaccination. This did not affect the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Immune responses (how your body recognizes and responds to a virus or substances that appear harmful) vary from person to person. As long as you received your prescribed doses of the vaccine (2 for Pfizer & Moderna, 1 for Johnson & Johnson), you can be confident in your protection 2 weeks after your final dose.

-Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as another vaccine?

-No, it is important that your COVID-19 vaccine is administered alone. Because data are lacking on the safety and effectiveness of providing COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as other vaccines, the vaccine series should be administered alone. You should wait 2 weeks after getting any vaccine before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. You will also need to wait two weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine before getting other immunizations.

-COVID-19 and other vaccines may be administered within a shorter period of time in situations where the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential unknown risks of getting vaccines at the same time. This can include—but is not limited to—tetanus vaccination for wound management, rabies vaccination after exposure, and measles or hepatitis A vaccination during an outbreak. Read more here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html