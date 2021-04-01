BREAKING NEWS: Missing Edgerton Girl Found Safe In Indianapolis

EDGERTON, OHIO: On April 1, 2021, at approximately 2 A.M., Angel M. Sims was found in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is unharmed and in the custody of law enforcement. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

“Prayers have been answered! We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those in the Edgerton community who provided leads and shared Angel’s information to aid in the search. The response from the community was above and beyond and confirmed the tight-knit community we live in. This is the outcome that we prayed for and look forward to welcoming Angel back home”, said Edgerton Mayor Bob Day in a press release/

“We applaud the agencies for their leadership and willingness to leverage their resources, expertise and partnership with Edgerton to bring Angel home; specifically, Edgerton Local Schools, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, the Edgerton Police Department, Bryan Ohio Police Department, Indiana Parole Authority, Marion County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Metro Police, Greencastle, Indiana Law Enforcement, Toledo Ohio Police Department, Youngstown Ohio Police Department, Michigan State Police, Ohio Highway Patrol Intelligence Unit, Williams County Communications Agency and all other Dispatch Centers. Any agency that we may have missed, thank you”, added Police Chief Dan Griffin.

“On behalf of Edgerton Local Schools and the Board of Education, I would like to thank the Edgerton Police Department, the Edgerton Village, and all federal and state agencies that played a part in Angel’s safe return. I celebrate with Angel and her family, over this Easter weekend, their joy and thankfulness of once again being reunited, and prayers being answered”, commented Edgerton Superintendent, Kermit Riehle.

Authorities ask to please respect the family’s privacy during this time.