WCHD Receives First Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Shown with the first shipment are: Rachel Aeschliman, Director of Nursing at WCHD; Wade Patrick, Vice President & CIO at CHWC

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived for healthcare workers in Williams County. The Williams County Health Department received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines on December 23, 2020.

The initial shipment contained 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. When the WCHD learned that Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) had not received vaccines yet, half of the vaccines were distributed to CHWC to be given to COVID-unit healthcare workers.

Because they work directly with COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the hospital and are at the greatest risk of infection, they will be the first to be vaccinated in our county.

Williams County will continue to receive shipments of the vaccine in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed locally in line with Ohio’s Phase 1A allocation plan, offering the vaccines to healthcare workers, EMS responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, and people with developmental disabilities who live in congregate settings and staff.

Vaccine supplies are very limited. COVID-19 vaccines are not available for the general public yet. As vaccine supplies increase throughout 2021 and the next phases of vaccine distribution can begin, more groups will be eligible for vaccines.

The WCHD will ensure this information is shared with the public as it is available.