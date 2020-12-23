James McBride (1934-2020)

James Edwin McBride, 86, of Delta passed away on Tuesday, December 22 after a brief stay at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance. He was born March 3,1934, in Rimer to the late Irene (Meyers) McBride and Charles McBride.

On July 17, 1954, he married the love of his life, Mary Catherine (Kay) (Williams), who survives in Delta. Jim is survived by his two children: Jim (Nancy) McBride of Ottawa, and Kelly (Sue) McBride of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren: Katelyn (Jeremy) Dendinger, Sean McBride, Kyle McBride, and Kori McBride; three great-grandchildren: Ava, Ellie and Carter Dendinger; his sister: Pat (Don) Roethlisberger.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Jean Hanson.

Jim graduated from Columbus Grove High School in 1952 where he was a four sport athlete (basketball, football, baseball, and track). He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Science at Ohio Northern University and was a two sport athlete (basketball and football).

Following graduation, Jim was invited to the Baltimore Colts training camp and played semi-pro basketball in Marion. He earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from The University of Toledo.

Jim joined the staff at Marion YMCA as Physical Director for 5 years before starting his educational career at Mendon-Union where he was an Industrial Arts teacher and coached basketball and baseball.

In 1965, he accepted a position with Pike-Delta-York where he worked until retirement in 1992. While at Pike-Delta-York, Jim held positions as an Industrial Arts teacher, Guidance Counselor and Middle School Principal.

He was heavily involved in athletics as the Athletic Director, Golf Coach, and Assistant Football Coach. Jim is best known for his illustrious career as a Basketball Coach and is a member of the District VII Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. Even after retirement, he remained engaged in Delta athletics with the football program as the “Voice of the Panthers”.

Jim was awarded the Pete Moore Merit Award from the Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association for his contributions to the football program in 2004.

Following retirement, Jim and Kay began a 25-year career in real estate where they were agents with the Stine, Perkins, and Danberry Real Estate organizations.

Jim was a strong proponent of community service. He and Kay were among the leaders responsible for founding The Open Door, a multi-faceted, non-profit organization serving area communities. Jim served as the Director of the Board and was instrumental in adding a homeless shelter, community outreach, thrift store, and training facility.

He continued to volunteer until his failing health required that he step away. Jim and his wife, Kay, received the RSVP Joined Hearts in Giving Award in 2012 and were named Delta Citizens of the Year in 2018 for their commitment to serving their community.

Jim was a 32nd degree Mason and 50 year member of the Fulton Lodge #248 where he recently earned the Volunteer of the Year for Northwest Ohio. He was an avid HAM radio operator (call letters: K8JPD) for 62 years and helped develop the Fulton County Emergency Club.

Jim was a long-time member of Delta United Methodist Church where he served in a variety of leadership positions.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Delta United Methodist Church with Pastors Dawn Trapp and Teresa Wenrick officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DeltaUnitedMethodistChurch . A private burial will follow at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Arrangements are under the direction of Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to The Open Door ( www.deltaopendoor.org ), Fulton Masonic Lodge #248 (www. fultonlodge.org ) or Delta United Methodist Church ( www.deltaumc.com ).