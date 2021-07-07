WCHD Releases Current Vaccination Rates For Six-County Area

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

The map below shows the COVID-19 vaccination rates for the surrounding Ohio counties. Williams County’s vaccination rates are lower than the bordering Ohio counties for both the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the completion of the series. It is important for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Williams County to keep our community safe.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is convenient! Free vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:

-Montpelier WCHD Walk-in Clinics: Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours. You can make an appointment, or simply arrive at the office for a vaccine. If you would like an appointment, register online (bit.ly/WCVaccine), by phone (419-485-3141), or by texting “VAX” to 419-630-3731.

-Pfizer walk-in clinic on Thursday, July 8th from 9:15am to 4:15pm

-Johnson & Johnson walk-in clinic on Friday, July 9th from 2pm to 4:30pm

-Starting July 12th — Pfizer (12+) & Johnson & Johnson (18+) clinics:

Mondays: 9:15am – 4:30pm

Wednesdays: 9:15am – 4:30pm