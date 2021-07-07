WCHD Releases Current Vaccination Rates For Six-County Area

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.
The map below shows the COVID-19 vaccination rates for the surrounding Ohio counties. Williams County’s vaccination rates are lower than the bordering Ohio counties for both the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the completion of the series. It is important for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Williams County to keep our community safe.
- Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is convenient! Free vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:
-Montpelier WCHD Walk-in Clinics: Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours. You can make an appointment, or simply arrive at the office for a vaccine. If you would like an appointment, register online (bit.ly/WCVaccine), by phone (419-485-3141), or by texting “VAX” to 419-630-3731.
-Pfizer walk-in clinic on Thursday, July 8th from 9:15am to 4:15pm
-Johnson & Johnson walk-in clinic on Friday, July 9th from 2pm to 4:30pm
-Starting July 12th — Pfizer (12+) & Johnson & Johnson (18+) clinics:
Mondays: 9:15am – 4:30pm
Wednesdays: 9:15am – 4:30pm
- Free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments or clinics is available to Williams, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, and Fulton County residents through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Rides to Community for Immunity (RCI) program. To schedule a ride for your appointment, call 419-592-8726.
