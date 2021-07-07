Heather McAllister (1987-2021)

Heather A. McAllister, 33, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away July 4th at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1987 in Bryan to Todd A. and Rhonda L. (Miller) McAllister.

Heather graduated from North Central High School in 2005, then graduated from Jackson College in Jackson, Michigan with studies in Art and Business.

Heather was a member of the Montpelier Eagles. For the past two years she was an art teacher at Hillsdale Classical School. Heather had so many friends, she didn’t know any strangers. As one of her art professors said, she had an amazing talent for art. She was wildly creative and never shied away from trying something new.

She is survived by her daughter Brooklyn Marie Gearhart of Hillsdale; mother Rhonda McAllister of Hillsdale; sisters Brandy (fiancé Randy Brown) Williams of Battle Creek, Michigan and Holly (David) Sanders of Hillsdale; and maternal grandmother Peggy Miller of Montpelier.

Heather was preceded in death by her father Todd McAllister.

Visitation for Heather will be on Monday, July 12th from 1-3pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, Ohio. Service will follow at 3pm at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Rhonda McAllister, to go into a trust account for Brooklyn.

