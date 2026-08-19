WCPL Local History Center Reunites 1841 Tombstone With Its Original Cemetery

The Williams County Public Library’s Local History and Genealogy Center recently acquired a tombstone that was found on a local resident’s property.

Upon further research conducted by the center’s staff, the tombstone was identified as belonging to 2-year-old Ephriam Jack, who died in 1841.

All records and resources indicate that the stone was originally placed in a cemetery in Warren County, Ohio. It is unknown how or why the stone made its way up to Williams County.

After investigating, Local History Center staff cleaned the stone through proper methods and connected with the Warren County Genealogical Society, which confirmed that the stone belonged in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warren County. The Genealogical Society will now work to place the tombstone in its designated resting place.

Pictured in this exchange are Warren County Genealogical Society President Jim Brokaw (left) and WCPL Local History and Genealogy Center Manager Jared Schnee (right), holding the tombstone, which reads “Ephriam, Son of J. & M.A.H. Jack, born Sept. 19, 1839; died Oct. 20, 1841.”