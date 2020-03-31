Week Of March 4th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

BRYAN POLICE

FEBRUARY 24

•938 E Wilson St, no injury accident.

•Bryan Community Health Center, lockout.

•South Walnut St, traffic stop. Citation issued.

•540 Holden St suspicion person.

•510 Center St, harassment.

•Wal-Mart, trespass. Arrest made.

•Circle K, lockout.

•403 N Walnut St, dog complaint.

•A Cut Above Salon, lockout.

•St John Tire, lockout.

•525 S Myers St, well-being check

FEBRUARY 25

•Portland St, traffic stop. Warning issued.

•South Union St, traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Colonial Manor Motel, possible stolen vehicle. Vehicle returned.

•1200 S Main St, no injury accident.

•Bryan Municipal Court, assist other department.

•326 W Perry St, lockout.

•400 N Main St, traffic stop. Citation issued.

•Center St, traffic stop. Citation issued.

•311 N Garden St, juvenile complaint.

FEBRUARY 26

•404 E Wilson St, lockout.

•South Main St, no injury accident.

•Main St Café, traffic stop. Warning issued.

•323 N Garden St, trespass.

•Wal-Mart, traffic stop. Warning issued.

•High St, traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Baker St, no injury accident.

•521 Oakwood Ave, juvenile complaint.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, assist other department.

•427 S Myers St, no injury accident.

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, no injury accident.

•835 S Main St, juvenile complaint.

•Meadow Creek Apartments, noise complaint.

•Maple St, traffic stop. Citation issued.

FEBRUARY 27

•Bement St, traffic stop.

•Avenue A, suspicious person.

•310 S Main St, traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Wal-Mart, trespass.

•Wal-Mart, lockout.

•Marco’s pizza, accident.

•Bryan Police Department, assist other department

•100 N Garden St, traffic stop.

•Titan Tire, traffic stop. Citation issued.

•Wild Bill’s Tobacco, warrant.

ARCHBOLD POLICE

FEBRUARY 21

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•104 West St., Welfare Check

•207 E. Mechanic St., Parking Violations

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•203 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•203 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1911 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•207 E. Mechanic St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 34, Domestic Trouble

FEBRUARY 22

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•600 Lafayette St., Special Detail (2)

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Arrest

•412 Quail Run, Animal Call

•Franklin St.@Park St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•22611 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

FEBRUARY 23

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600 Lafayette St., Special Detail

•400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 132, Animal Call

•600-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense/Citation

FEBRUARY 24

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•W. Lutz Rd. @ North Pointe Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•200-B Degroff Ave., Barking Dog

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B W. Barre Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•801 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•705 W. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

FEBRUARY 25

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•103 Schlatter St., Suspicious Person

•100-B Victory Ln., Traffic Offense/Warning

FEBRUARY 26

•500-B Vine St., Disabled Vehicle

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ CR 24, Accident (Property Damage)

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•608 S. Pleasant St., Civil

•W. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•960 W. Barre Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•SR 66 @ Village Limits, Assist Police Unit

•603 Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

•104 Garden Dr., Welfare Check

FEBRUARY 27

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•100-B Franklin St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•105 Linden Ln., 911 Hang-Up

•407 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 000, Community Service

•603 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•606 S. Pleasant St., Welfare Check

•409 Vine St., Juvenile

FEBRUARY 28

•S. Defiance St.@Park St., Traffic Offense/Warning

WAUSEON POLICE

FEBRUARY 19

•940 E. Leggett St., Juveniles

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•415 Cole St. Unit 36, Larceny

•413 W. Elm St., Structural Fire

FEBRUARY 20

•845 Wood St., Loud Noise

•840 Parkview, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Suspicious Activity

•491 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•245 N. Fulton St., Run Away or Unruly

•721 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•245 N. Fulton St. Unit B, Narcotics

•840 W. Elm St., Threats / Harassment

•Cedar St.@E. Walnut St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Dickman Rd., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•248 N. Fulton St., Threats / Harassment

•517 Third St., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Activity

FEBRUARY 22

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 504, Loud Noise

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•1480 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•300-B Enterprise Ave., Loud Noise

FEBRUARY 23

•1105 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•412 Prospect St., Juveniles

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Mental

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Theft

•430 Park St., Alarm Drop

•00 W. Leggett St., Narcotics

•346 Joanna Dr., Suspicious Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 137, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FEBRUARY 24

•525 Vine St., Animal Call

•200-B. S. Brunell St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•Glenwood St. @ E. Linfoot St., Welfare Check

•129 E. Elm St., Threats / Harassment

•15207 State Hwy 2, Lost / Found / Recovered

•140 S. Brunell St., Suspicious Vehicle

•315 Virginia Dr., Assault

•325 W. Leggett St., Telephone Harassment

FEBRUARY 25

•200-B Vine St., Animal Call

•140 W. Leggett St., Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 403, Domestic Violence

•229 W. Linfoot St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•841 N. Shoop Ave., Escort / Parade

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•940 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•511 Ottokee St., Civil Matter

•Clinton St. @ Jefferson St., Disabled Vehicle

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1004, Trespassing

•508 Third St., Threats / Harassment

•1095 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•242 West Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Phone Harassment

FEBRUARY 26

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 25, Accidental Overdose

WEST UNITY POLICE

FEBRUARY 18

•Agency Assist

•Animal Complaint

•Found Property

•Suicidal Subject

FEBRUARY 19

•Suspicious Person

•Juvenile Complaint

•Fraud

•Citizen Assist

•Rules for Marked Lanes / Warning

FEBRUARY 20

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Disabled Vehicle

FEBRUARY 21

•Animal Complaint

•Agency Assist

•Domestic Violence

FEBRUARY 22

•Suspicious Person

•Found Property

•Disabled Vehicle

•911 Hang-Up

•Lock-Out

•Display of Plates/Warning

FEBRUARY 23

•Medical Emergency

•Unsecured Premises

•Lock-Out

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Douglas, Michael T (Bryan, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

•Landwehr, Dereck R (Kunkle, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Maag, Randy C (West Unity, OH) Possession. Fine: $90. Costs: $85.

•Seeley, Andrew D (Montpelier, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

•Smith, Steve (West Unity, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $109.51. Jail time: 30 days with 18 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with Sanctuary of Bryan for 2 years, vacate all fines and costs on all cases.

•Wheeler, Lance A (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within 1 year.

•White, Cassandra (Bryan, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barnard, Megan (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Barrera, Olegario III (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beck, Samuel D (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Bird, Shane J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Buchanan, Jakob J (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Burkhart, Larry (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Burnham, Terrence P (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cai, Denise (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cashman, Laura A (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cluckey, Richard J (Montpelier, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Daly, Tyler Z (Hicksville, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $79.

•Douglas, Michael T (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 14 days suspended. Operator’s suspended until 2/16/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days. Expired operator’s license 6 months. Fine: $100. Costs: $40. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Frazer, Dennis L (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Frisby, Noah T (Sherwood, OH) Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Goeltzenleuchter, Brittany M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gonzalez, Myrtle M (Bryan, OH) Leave scene of accident. Fine: $200. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 8/24/2020, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Grubb, Aric E (Defiance, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Grubbs, Dustin R (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Herman, Jason L (Edgerton, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days.

•Johnson, Devin L (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield right of way in private drive. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Keeley, Samantha J (Hicksville, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kimes, Elizabeth (Pioneer, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $84. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years. Failure to transfer plates. Fine: $100. Costs: $40. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Kochel, Dillon R (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Landwehr, Dereck R (Kunkle, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $89. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s suspended until 1/21/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Marino, Solomon F (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•McCoy, Austin W (Defiance, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 2/27/2020.

•Mehring, Jonathan R (Bryan, OH) Financial responsibility suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 5/27/2020. Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Miller, Maggi L (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $114. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Mora, Leticia R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Pearson, John L (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Reid, William B (Bryan, OH) Street racing. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Richmire, Erica L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Richmond, Andrew W (Montpelier, OH) Fictitious registration. Fine: $125. Costs: $85.

•Ruffner, Larry D (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Seeley, Andrew D (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Schuller, John M (Fayette, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $650. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 8/16/2020. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Snyder, Ashley R (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Studer, Alicia A (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Torres, Nestor L (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Westfall, Haleigh M (West Unity, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•White, Cassandra (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s suspended until 2/23/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days. Lanes of travel. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Williams, Joseph A (Bryan, OH) Street racing. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Fountain City Veterinary Hospital vs Dalby, Brittany (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $109.50.

•Fountain City Veterinary Hospital vs Wood, Michael (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $196.16.

•Fountain City Veterinary Hospital vs Urton, Linda (Ney, OH) Judgment amount: $368.42.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Allison, Kory A (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Babcock, Mason J (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Barber, Alexandra N (Archbold, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Briskey, Dillin D (Wauseon, OH) Seat belt. Fine/costs: $78.

•Brown, Justice (Stryker, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Clark, Jeffery (West Unity, OH) Red light. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Cochran, Duncan V (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Curry, Taylor T (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Demaline, Adam R (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Garza, Olga (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Green, Tige A (Delta, OH) Physical control. Fine/costs: $360. No violation of law until 2/19/2025, reportable probation for 1 year, 182 days license suspension.

•Grime, Brett A (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Hartman, Benjamin (Delta, OH) Expired registration. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Harris, Ronald W Jr (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Kunkle, Alan G (Fayette, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $56.

•Leininger, Andrew G (Lyons, OH) OVI. Fine/costs: $838. 2 days credit jail, non-reportable probation until 2/27/2025, reportable probation until 2/27/2021. Drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare. 72-hour first time offender program, 1-year license suspension with privileges. TAD monitoring until employed or engaged in economic development. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Fine/costs: $325.

•Logan, Taylor Christopher L (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Lulfs, Marshall W (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Luttrell, Brice Jr (Metamora, OH) Reckless operation. Fine/costs: $260. 90 days license suspension, no violation of law until 2/20/2020, reportable probation 1 year, drug and alcohol assessment aftercare. Obstructing official business. Fine/costs: $412.

•Meiring, Kevin M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Miller, Becca J (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Munger, Sidney E (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Pharmakidis, Dianna (Metamora, OH) Seat belt. Fine/costs: $78.

•Robinson, Steven G (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Schaffner, Tod L (Fayette, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $69.

•Scheponick, Bonnie L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Shaukat, Fauzia (Monclova, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Short, Gary D (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Stahl, Shane S (West Unity, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Stall, Dylan K (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Storer, Lisa A (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Sullivan, Jerome (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Swiercz, Kody R (Delta, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $85. No operator’s license. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Thieman, Michael J Jr (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine/costs: $187.

•Torres, Sareen R (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $162.

•Ruffer, Kyle D (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Thompson, Skylar J (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Waidelich, Tyler R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $162.

•Willson, Jacob M (Delta, OH) OVI. Fine/costs: $585. No violation of law until 2/13/2025, probation for 1 year, drug and alcohol assessment and all aftercare. 1st time OVI offense, 1 year license suspension.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Gaynor, Kyle (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $100.

•Leu, Clifford (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $250. Non-reportable probation until completion of treatment.

•Waldvogel, Kelly (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $150.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Abate, Cynthia L (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $397.96.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Brown, Aaron S & Jennifer L (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $706.18.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Burks, Shannon L (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $2,190.22.

•Canales, Fernando Jr vs Canales, Fernando Jr & Veronica D (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $184.43.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Double, Scott J & Marie Ann (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $4,211.47.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Emmons, Carrie L (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $628.45.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Girdham, Roy D Jr & Angel L (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $238.56.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Leady, Brent A (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $1,357.90.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Leuthold, Charles R (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $138.60.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Manz, Elizebeth (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $718.78.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Nicely, Jarrod Dean (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $504.00.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Rost, Bethany T & Lewis A (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $155.79.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic vs Garcia, Amelia (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $1,005.87.

•The Farmers & Merchants State vs Zeigler, Dustin & Joy (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $3,009.51.