Week Of May 20th

BRYAN POLICE

May 8

•853 E High St. Dog complaints. Report of dog going after postal worker; report taken.

Union St/Fountain Grove Dr. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•829 E Wilson St. Forgery/fraud. Complainant request to speak with officer.

•711 W High St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

MAY 9

•Yangfeng. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Bryan Police Department. Harassment. Report of harassment; gave advice.

•Union St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; rolling stop.

•N Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•736 S Cherry St. Auto violation. Report her vehicle was being used without her permission; report taken.

•Mattie Marsh shelter. Juvenile complaint. Complainant requests to speak with officer.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Complainant requests to speak with officer; arrest made.

•Dairy Queen. Traffic stop. Warning issued; display of plates.

MAY 10

•600 S Portland St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; unable to locate.

•440 Oakwood Ave. Parking violation. Parking complaint; warning issued.

MAY 11

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace. Noise complaint; advised of complaint.

•847 E High St. Dog complaints. Report issues with neighbors’ dog; spoke with neighbor and advised of the complaint. They will keep dog leashed.

•Donaldson’s Ace Hardware. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; report taken.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Harassment. Report of person being harassed from another person; report made.

•Buffalo Rd/High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; marked lanes.

•Artisan Floral/Union St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Artisan Floral/Union St. Warrant. Looking for subject; unable to locate.

•200 N Lewis St. Parking violation. Parking ticket issued for 72-hour park.

•425 E Bement St. Larceny. Report of package being stolen; report taken.

•High St/County Road 16. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Complainant request to speak with an officer.

•915 E Bryan St. Harassment. Request officer; warning issued.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Assist civilian. Jennifer Cuenca was arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO.

•Center St/Townline Rd. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•613 Noble Dr. Harassment. Report of phone harassment.

MAY 12

•South Union St. Traffic stop. Warning; issued.

•727 N Main St. Suspicious person. Reports persons were on her porch; unable to locate.

•315 E Pierce St. Lockout.

•Crossed Rifles Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•Trevitt St/Cherry St. Disturb peace. Report of loud music coming from shed.

•Toy St/Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Myers St/Trevitt St. Warning issued; expired registration.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report taken.

•Bryan St/Cherry St. Traffic stop; investigative stop.

•403 Cardinal Dr. 911 hang-up.

•137 Laurie Dr. 911 hang-up.

•1305 Barrister Dr. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•105 Sunrise Ln. Crew. Oven coil arcing.

MAY 13

•Main St/Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; left of center, marked lanes.

•121 N Emmet St. Suspicious person. Report of person trying to break into her vehicle; complainant requests extra patrol.

•Edgerton St/Myers St. Juvenile complaint. Two juveniles charged and released to parent.

•Foxglove Apartments. Lockout.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Will attempt to locate driver.

•410 N Walnut St. Parking violation. Report of a car parked for over 3 months, expired plates and partially disassembled in the street.

•300 N Lynn St. Parking violation. Parking complaint; marked for 72-hour parking.

•108 E Hamilton St. Assist civilian. Report made.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Person in station for court ordered fingerprints.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist civilian. Request a keep the peace; handeled.

•222 N Myers St. Trash complaint. Report of trash and junk vehicle on private party; report taken.

•Crossed Rifles. Property damage. Report of property damage; report taken.

•Butler St/Allen St. Assist civilian. Vehicle in roadway.

•Wal-Mart. Dog complaint. Report of dog left in a vehicle.

•121 N Emmett St. Breaking & Entering. Report of someone breaking into her shed.

•837 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Parking dispute.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•1206 S Main St. 911 hang-up.

•Rent A Center. Assist civilian. Request officer; report taken.

•610 Center Ridge Rd. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Dollar Tree. Lockout.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•400 S Walnut St. Traffic stop; driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

•523 N Allen St. Burglar alarm.

•615 S Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request officer; Kristen will be staying with officer after she finds her phone.

•300 Paige St block. 911 hang-up.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Request officer; unable to locate.

•200 W Trevitt St block. Disturb peace. Report of loud music in alley; unable to locate.

•Main St/Bement St. Traffic Stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Traffic stop. Warning issued; operating on expired registration.

•Main St/Bement St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•200 N Main St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed and violating temporary permit.

•869 E Bryan St. Suspicious person. Report of someone knocking on his door.

MAY 14

•Pierce St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Center St/Lick Creek. Traffic stop. Warning issued; failure to yield turning left.

•Portand St/South St. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Person on station for court ordered fingerprints; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•E High St/Dollar Tree. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no registration.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Hit/skip; report taken.

•506 E High St. Assist civilian. Report of person trying to get in a shed.

•Union St/High St. Crew. Van possibly on fire at the dealership.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Request well-being check on person; unable to locate.

•Center St/Beech St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; stop sign.

•1025 Wesley Ave. Lockout.

•410 E Perry St. Disturb peace. Report of two females yelling at each other. Kayle Contrarez warned for trespassing.

•301 Charles St. Harassment. Report she was threatened; advice given.

•700 E South St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Wal-Mart. Assist other department. Ohio State Patrol Officer requests officer. Dustin Smith was warning for disorderly conduct.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Juvenile complaint. Report of juveniles playing by railroad tracks.

•200 N Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Noise complaint.

•100 N Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

MAY 15

•First Church of Christ. Child Abuse/Neglect. Complainant stated what appeared to be a young child walking alone; unable to locate.

•Bryan Senior Center. Trespass. Complainant stated a man came out of the restroom at the Bryan Senior Center when the building is closed to the public at this time.

•1125 E Wilson St. Trash complaint.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Person on station for court ordered fingerprints; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Trespass. Reported person was in the store who had been previously trespassed from the property. Kawliga Potter charged with Criminal Trespass and released.

•13390 County Road G. Crew. Car fire.

•1014 Colonial Ln. 911 hang-up.

Butler St/Lynn St. Traffic Stop. Warning issued; speed.

•100 E Mulberry St. Traffic Stop. Warning issued; speed.

•400 N Main St block. Traffic Stop. Warning issued; speed.

•400 N Main St block. Traffic Stop. Warning issued; speed.

•100 N Main St block. Traffic Stop. Warning issued; speed.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 6

•620 Potter St., Welfare Check

•252 W. Chestnut St., Assault

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Welfare Check

•616 E. Chestnut St., Animal Call

•214 Mulberry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

MAY 7

•161 S. Oakwood St., Larceny

•507 Cherry St., Debris/Item in Roadway

•431 Indian Rd., Vandalism

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 136, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person (2)

•555 W. Linfoot St., Open Door

•1035 Mohawk Way, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Activity

MAY 8

•700-B Ottokee St., Suspicious Vehicle

•100-B S. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•840 Parkview Dr., Alarm Drop

•1453 Clermont Dr., Vandalism

•927 Ottokee St., Hit-Skip

•869 Burr Rd., Telephone Harassment

•721 Fairway Dr. Unit 3, Larceny

MAY 9

•E. Linfoot St.@N. Fulton St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•475 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•217 E. Walnut St., Vandalism

•630 Third St., Loud Noise

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•156 Oakwood, Suspicious Activity

•127 N. Franklin St., Loud Noise

MAY 10

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•1172 Apache Dr., Larceny

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 45, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•800 Krieger, Alarm Drop

•236 W. Willow St., Telephone Harassment

•131 E. Oak St., Debris/Item in Roadway

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 44, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

MAY 11

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 20, Domestic Violence

•1445 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•200-B Beech St., Suspicious Activity

•910 E. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•420 N. Shoop Ave., Fire

MAY 12

•331 Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•420 N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•304 N. Fulton St., Illegal Dumping

•940 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•619 E. Chestnut St., Larceny

MAY 13

•N. Shoop Ave.@Airport Hwy., Debris/Item in Roadway

WEST UNITY POLICE

MAY 4

•Animal Problem (2)

•Well-Being Check

•Sex Offense

•Disorderly Conduct

•Suspicious Vehicle

MAY 7

•911 Hang Up

MAY 8

•Well-Being Check

•Domestic Dispute

•Marked Lanes/Warning

MAY 9

•Well-Being Check

•Lost Property

•Juvenile Problem

MAY 10

•Equipment/Warning

•Speed, Rules for Marked Lanes/Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Jerod Yedica, 30, of 100 W. Barre Rd., Archbold, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Yedica to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, be assessed for dual diagnosis by A Renewed Mind for mental health and drug/alcohol treatment, and complete any recommended treatment, and serve 147 days in CCNO with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Yedica spending 17 months in prison.

•Gloria Hall, 25, of Merrilville, Indiana, pled guilty to Assault. She caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Hail to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete treatment at Pillars of Wellness, and all recommended aftercare, and serve 11 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Hall spending 180 days in CCNO.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Barrett, Clinton W (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Not to have contact with Montpelier Circle K for next 3 years, shall have no future violations within the next 3 years.

•Friedel, Larissa N (Montpelier, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $90. Costs: $85. Possession. Fine: $135. Costs: $40.

•Galla, Diana (Montpelier, OH) Weapon while intoxicated. Fine: $300. Costs: $165. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Shall not own, use or possess any firearms, firearm shall be forfeited to the Williams County Sheriff, counseling at Shalom.

•Galloway, Joseph (Kunkle, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Johns, Payton (Sherwood, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Lantow, Justin L (Bryan, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $113. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Shall not to have contact with the victim, no future violations within the next 3 years.

•Lantow, Justin L (Bryan, OH) Possible drug instrument. Fine: $250. Costs: $211. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Shall report to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, not to have contact with victim, shall comply with any and all recommendations of the Bryan Municipal Probation Department.

•Patterson, Tyrel M (Stryker, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Costs: $360. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Shall not to have threatening or violent contact with victim.

•Rogers, Venessa F (Bryan, OH) Drug instrument. Fine: $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 90 days with 87 days suspended. Fine: $350. Costs: $94.

•Rupp, Nicholas A (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Shamplo, Crystal L (Edon, OH) Obstruct official business. Fine: $350. Costs: $94. Must complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Inc. Program, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barrera, Juan R (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $91. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/14/2021, must complete 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days, no future violation within the next 2 years.

•Bellamy, Thomas K (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 5/5/2021, must complete 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days, no future violation within the next 2 years. Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $40. Traffic control device. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Bickham, Anthony M (Bryan, OH) Wilfull reckless operation. Fine: $50. Costs: $98.

•Cuenca, Jennifer S (Montpelier, OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $200. Costs: $140. No plate light. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Edwards, Holly M (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Hall-Berkey, Jessica L (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79. Traffic control device. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Herman, Jade X (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Orick, Ty G (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $121. Costs: $79.

•Richards, Blaise D (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $115. Costs: $85.

•Shamplo, Crystal L (Edon, OH) OVI. Fine: $750. Costs: $94. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 2/1/2022, Must complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Inc. Program, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Shindledecker, Tad J (Stryker, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Suffel, Jared J (Bryan, OH) Park on public highway. Fine: $50. Costs: $86. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Wilburn, Tonya L (Pettisville, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79..

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Cramer, Samuel J (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Medina, Isaac (Wauseon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Peart, Shalon R (Delta, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Sanford, Kendra J (Lyons, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Valiente Frias, Pedro (Swanton, OH) OVI. Fine: $500. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 1/24/2021.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Greene, Alyssa M (Delta, OH) Possession drug paraphernalia. Fine: $100. Costs: $75.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Gagain, Daniel (Swanton, OH) vs Mick Construction. Judgement amount: $1,700.00.