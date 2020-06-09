Agripino “Pino” Garcia (1938-2020)

Agripino O. “Pino” Garcia, age 81, of Stryker, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Con Agra in Archbold for over 20 years. In his younger days he had been a farmer.

Pino was born in Bischop, Texas on August 16, 1938, the son of Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On December 10, 1956, he married Adella Laureles, and she preceded him in death in 2018.

He is survived by three daughters, Linda (Randy) Rodriguez of Archbold, Elva Ford of Bainbridge, IN, Dolores Garcia of Stryker; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Matias (Maria) Garcia of Archbold, Phillip (Kathy) Garcia of Cabot, Arkansas; sister, Eva Gonzales of Fayette; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adella; both parents; son, Robert Garcia; and brother, Joe Garcia.

Pino loved fishing, making woodworking crafts, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

