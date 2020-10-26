Week Of October 14th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 2

•1107 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Special Detail

•812 Stryker St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•1230 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•600 Lafayette St., Special Detail

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•412 Quail Run, Loud Noise

•901 Stryker St., Miscellaneous Complaints

OCTOBER 3

•200 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•509 S. Pleasant St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•2001 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•400-B Vine St., Parking Violations

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1230 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B W. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•408 Primrose Ln., Assist Fire or Rescue

OCTOBER 4

•506 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Telephone Complaints

OCTOBER 5

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•606 S. Pleasant St., Parking Violations

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 156, Civil Problem

•403 W. Holland St., Juvenile

OCTOBER 6

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•300-B Stryker St., Found Property

•200-B S. Defiance St., Found Property

•300 E. Holland St. Unit 12, Unlock Vehicle

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•230 E. Holland St. Unit B, Larceny

OCTOBER 7

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B S. Pleasant St., Parking Violations

•108 Pleasant St., Suspicious Person

• 306 Franklin St., Suspicious Person

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Community Service

•409 Primrose Ln., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100 Pin Oak Pl, Fire

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 132, Larceny

•100-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 8

•200 W. Williams St., Found Property

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•309 Middle St., Juvenile

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•204 Park St., Animal Call

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Crash

•204 Linden Ln., Welfare Check

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•206 E. Mechanic St., Juvenile

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Beech St. @ Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

•800-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 9

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

OCTOBER 1

•500 E. High St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•500 S. Cherry St., traffic stop, waring issued.

•Main & Trevitt St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Circle K, assisted civilian, handled.

•Main Stop, traffic stop, citation issued.

•Main & Perry St., traffic stop, waring issued.

•Union Place, traffic stop, warning issued.

•900 S. Beech St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•1012 Clover Dr., non injury accident, report taken

•Walmart, non-injury accident, report taken

•High & Allen, non-injury accident, report taken.

•Walmart, lockouts, handled.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, lockouts, handled.

•Circle K, forgery/fraud, handled.

•Main & Butler, assisted civilian, handled.

OCTOBER 5

•Foxglove Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

•Franz Karate, lockouts, handled.

•Bryan Packaging, suspicious auto, gone unable to locate.

•400 Walnut St., trash complaint, handled.

•511 Olive Dr., child abuse/neglect, handled.

•200 W. Mulberry St., mischief, report taken.

•425 E. Bement St., suspicious auto, handled.

•317 John St., juvenile complaint, handled.

•317 John St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Oakwood Avenue, auto violation, handled.

•315 S. Walnut, burglar alarms, handled.

•1323 E. Wilson St., warrants, gone and unable to locate.

•102 E. Trevitt St., warrants, gone and unable to locate.

•715 E. Bryan St., disturbing the peace, handled.

•421 Oakwood Ave., assisted civilian, handled.

•905 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Portland & Parkview, dog complaints, gone and unable to locate.

OCTOBER 6

•Skate Park, suspicious auto, warning issued.

•Main & Brenner, traffic stop, citation issued.

•Glen Arbor & High St., assisted another department, handled.

•Walmart, lockouts, handled.

716 W. High St., 911 hang up, handled.

•Spangler Candy Company, 911 hang up, handled.

•Buffalo & Flynn St., lockouts, handled.

•414 E. Perry St., 911 hang up, handled.

•615 E. Bryan St., harassment, handled.

•503 E. Wilson St., juvenile complaint, report taken.

•CVS, assisted civilian, handled.

•100 N. Main St., accident, handled.

•528 S. Beech St., harassment, handled.

•601 Circle Dr., suspicious auto, gone unable to locate.

•State Route 34 & 576, crew, in service.

•Imagination Station, lockout, handled.

•403 N. Walut, harassment, handled.

•100 Trevitt, parking violation, closed.

•N. Main at Ford dealership, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Main & Bryan, assisted civilian, citation issued.

•High & Rolland, traffic stop, citation issued.

•438 E. Butler St., larceny, report taken.

•CVS, larceny, report taken.

OCTOBER 7

•715 E. Bryan St, assisted civilian, handled.

•First Choice Haircutters, harassment, handled.

•900 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Blueberry Pancake House & Restaurant, harassment, advised.

•114 Avenue B, 911 hang up, handled.

•322 N. Beech St., disturb peace, handled.

•525 S. Walnut St., family trouble, handled.

•409 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, closed.

•St. Patrick Church, funeral escort, handled.

•Perry & Walnut, non-injury accident, report taken.

•Precise Metal Form Inc., burglar alarm, handled.

•Bulter & Main, non-injury accident, report taken.

•CHWC, disturb the peace, report taken.

•403 N. Walnut St., harassment, report taken.

•Radiation Oncology Center, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Loyal Order of the Moose, burglar alarms, handled.

•1302 Whestone Dr., 911 hang up, handled.

•Union & Evansport, suspicious auto, report taken.

•422 Butler St., mischief, handled.

•City Lot 1, parking violation, handled.

•604 S. Beech St., auto violation, warning issued.

•Main & Fountain Grove, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Main & Mulberry, traffic stop, warning issued.

OCTOBER 8

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink, suspicious auto, advised.

•18898 County Road H, general, in service.

•162 Anna Ln., 911 hang up, handled.

•CHWC Hospital, lockouts, handled.

•High Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

•210 Detroit St., crew, closed.

•Bryan Municipal Court, assisted other department, report taken.

•409 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Townline & Greystone, traffic stop, citation issued.

•418 S. Williams, trash complaint, report taken.

•218 W. Travitt, lockouts, handled.

•315 S. Walnut, assisted civilian, handled.

•528 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Bard Manufacturing, burglar alarms, handled.

•Bryan Community Health Center, burglar alarms, cancelled call.

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, handled.

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled.

•CHWC Hospital, assisted civilian, report taken.

•Walnut & Maple, assisted civilian, handled.

•908 Center St., juvenile complaint, report taken.

•Plaza Senior Center, assisted civilian, handled.

•431 S. Allen St., property damage, handled.

MONTPELIER POLICE

OCTOBER 2

•Arrested Frank Downing, age 60, of 12679 CR R Pioneer, OH for OVI. He was released.

•Arrested Trevor Galant, age 31, of 417 E. Wilson St., Bryan, OH on a Parole Violation. He was taken to CCNO.

•Cited Cole Andres, age 25, of 4414 Mountain Laurel Fr., Hillard, OH for Fictious Plates. He was released.

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 30

•940 E. Oak St., Assault.

•152 S. Fulton St., Debris in Roadway.

•830 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage).

•230 Clinton St., Rape.

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage).

OCTOBER 1

•1135 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle.

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop.

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 135, Suspicious Activity.

•123 N. Fulton St., Drunk.

OCTOBER 2

•248 N. Fulton St., Trespassing.

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort.

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, Investigate Complaint.

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Traffic Jam or Road Blocked.

•S. Shoop Ave. @ Cole St., Accident-Injury.

OCTOBER 3

•100-B W. Leggett St., Disabled Vehicle.

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Theft.

•829 Burr Rd., Animal Call.

•400-B N. Fulton St., Suspicious Activity.

OCTOBER 4

•626 E. Elm St., Disorderly Conduct.

•230 Clinton St., Larceny.

•335 Royal Bounty Ln., Animal Call.

•N. Brunell St. @ W. Elm St., Lost / Found / Recovered.

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle.

OCTOBER 5

•415 Cole St. Unit 10, Mental.

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 701, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person.

•E. Chestnut St. @ S. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle.

•Cedar St. @ E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint.

•620 E. Airport Hwy., Scam.

•415 Cole St. Unit 42, Mental (2).

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop.

•1105 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity.

OCTOBER 6

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint.

•200-B West Dr., Suspicious Person.

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage).

•385 Joanna Dr., Found Wallett.

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop.

•840 W. Elm St., Unit 703, Mental.

•628 Cherry St., Suspicious Activity.

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop.

OCTOBER 7

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint.

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 28

•Unsecured Premises

•Medical Emergency

•Trespassing

•Theft

•Domestic Dispute

SEPTEMBER 29

•Unsecured Premises

•Noise Complaint

•Medical Emergency

•Traffic Crash / Hit-Skip

•Domestic Dispute

•Animal Complaint

SEPTEMBER 30

•Well-Being Check

•911 Hang Up

•Lock-Out

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 1

•Utility Problem

•Agency Assist

•Property Damage

•Sex Offense

•Suspicious Vehicle (2)

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 2

•911 Hang-Up

•Lock-Out (2)

•Medical Emergency

•Wanted Person / Arrest

OCTOBER 3

•Domestic Violence / Arrest

OCTOBER 4

•Traffic Crash

•Lock-Out

•Trespassing

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following cases from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•September 17, 2020 – Anthony L. Twigg, age 28, of Swanton, Ohio pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charges of Possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to seventeen (17) months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•September 17, 2020 – Joshua M. Ruffer, age 30, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to 4 years community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

•September 21, 2020 – Sarah R. Colclasure, age 28, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree, to 3 years of community control and a term of 90 days (80 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.

•September 21, 2020 – Joshua M. Burgess, age 27, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for October 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

•September 22, 2020 – Celesta L. Delorey, age 40, of Hicksville was sentenced on the charge of Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree. She was sentence to two (2) years of community control (monitored time).

•September 22, 2020 – Jesse L. Goble, age 19, of Elwood, Indiana pleaded guilty to the charge of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for October 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM.

•September 22, 2020 – Benjamin D. Hill, age 39, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing is scheduled for October 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

•September 22, 2020 – Wade N. Michalski, age 27, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to four (4) years of community control, a term of 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

•September 23, 2020 – William D. Eversole, age 55, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for October 26, 2020.

•September 23, 2020 – Mark A. Humphrey, age 51, of Toledo pleaded guilty to the charge of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for November 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

•September 23, 2020 – William H. Field, age 19, of Defiance County pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charge of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to a residential sanction and ordered to complete the SEARCH Program.

•September 23, 2020 – Joshua A. Metz, age 44, of Ney was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to three (3) years of community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio and a fine of $1000.

•September 23, 2020 – Cory J. Bartley, age 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana was sentenced on the charge of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to a term of sixteen (16) months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.