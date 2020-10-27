Norman Snow (1953-2020)

Norman L. Snow, 66, of Montpelier passed away Sunday, October 25th at his home. He was born on November 3, 1953 in Montpelier to James Milton and Wanda Lou (Parks) Snow, Sr. Norman graduated from Montpelier High School in 1973.

Norman worked for Mohawk Tools for 20 years, he retired as a machinist from Martin Sprocket and Gear in 2018. He was the current president of the Local Dart Club and the Montpelier Eagles and a past president of the Williams County Coon Hunters. Norman enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, trapping and hunting.

He is survived by his children Christina Snow of Montpelier, Candy (Gregg) Myers of Edgerton, Cindy (Mark) Oliphant of Edgerton and Anthony J. (Crystal) Snow of Montpelier; grandchildren Alec (Makayla) Fox, Reece Stanz, Joseph Myers, Rebekkah Sines, Josephine Stanz, Preston Sines, Nikolas Sines, Zayne Snow, Skyler Crandall and Alayna Snow; great grandchild Oliver Fox; siblings James M. Snow, Jr. of Edgerton, Patti W. Bowen of Montpelier, and Donna K. Gilbert of Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jane M. Clair, maternal grandparents Homer and Mary Parks and Paternal grandparents Edger and Vera Snow.

Visitation for Norman will be on Thursday, October 29th from 1-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Eagles. Those wishing to attend services are asked to abide by the state mandates of social distancing and masks are encouraged.

