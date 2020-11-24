Week Of October 21st

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 9

•1508 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•300-B Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Taylor Pkwy, Disabled Vehicle

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•108 W. Lugbill Rd.,Larceny

OCTOBER 10

•300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 11

•Miller Ave. @ Rosewood Ct., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1000-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 12

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•720 W. Barre Rd., 911 Hang Up

•W. Lutz Rd. @ North Pointe Dr., Traffic Detail

•Church St. @ Vine St., Assist Police Unit

•209 E. Mechanic St., Vandalism

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600 Park St. Unit 04, 911 Hang Up

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Jam

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

OCTOBER 13

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Unlock Vehicle

•23592 CR U, Follow Up

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•220 E. Holland St., Vandalism

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Special Detail

•402 Park St., 911 Hang Up-Accidental

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

OCTOBER 14

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•113 Pleasant St., Welfare Check

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•606 S. Pleasant St., Juvenile

•144 Garden Dr., Assist Police

•600-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1204 Lindau St., Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 15

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•200-B N. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Community Service

•402 Murbach St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Lafayette St. @ CR 24, Crash

OCTOBER 16

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

BRYAN POLICE

October 9

•Circle K, auto violation, unable to locate

•Faith United Methodist Church, suspicious auto, contact notice left

•South & Main Street, hazardous condition, handled.

•Walmart, harassment, handled

•211 Cherry St., assisted civilian, report taken

•620 S. Beech St., lockout, handled

•Garver Baseball Field & Concessions, assisted civilian, handled.

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, report taken

•State Bank & Trust, burglar alarm, handled

•Circle K, traffic stop, warning issued

•High & Main Streets, injury accident, citation issued

•1112 Clover Road, assisted civilian, handled

•Burger King, assault, handled

•Tractor Supply, suspicious person, subject gone and unable to locate.

October 10

•East End Pool, suspious auto, advised

•Amtrak Station, juvenile complaint, handled

•421 S. Myers St., auto theft, report taken

•421 S. Myers St., wararants, report taken

•Rec Park, open containter, subject gone and unable to locate

•Walmart, shoplifting, report taken

•Rec Park, open container, handled

•CHWC Hospital, lockout, handled

•416 Pleasantwood Ave., assisted civilian, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, suicide, handled

•CHWC Hospital, assisted other department, handled

•500 S. Portland, smoke investigation, in service

•1409 S. Main St., lockouts, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilians, handled

•Bryan Police Department, warrants, arrested an adult

•Plaza Senior Center, assisted civilian, report taken

October 11

•Old RR Depot, suspicious person, handled

•111 W. South St., suspicious person, handled

•Walnut & Holden, traffic stop, warning issued

•Circle K, traffic stop, waring issued

•N. Main St at the Moose, traffic stop, warning issued

•Taco Bell, traffic stop warning issued

•Perry & Allen Streets, traffic stop, warning issued

•Maple & Lyn Streets, OVI, arrested adult

•605 S. Main St., trespass, handled

•Bryan Light & Water, parking violation, closed

•Garver Shelter, 911 hang up, handled

•521 E. Mulberry St., family trouble, report taken

•Walmart, shoplifting, report taken

•219 W. Trevitt St., assisted civilian, handled

•Rite Aid, business checks, handled

OCTOBER 12

•Main & Bement Streets, traffic stop, warning issued

•Courthouse 1, assisted civilian, handled

•Trinity Lutheran Church, assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, juvenile complaint, report taken

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, assisted civilian, report taken

•611 S. Lynn St., subject gone and unable to locate

•El Mariachis Mexican Restaurant, lockout, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

•322 N. Beech St., junk vehicles, report taken

•Plaza Senior Center, harassment, handled

•CHWC Hospital, assisted civilian, handled

•CO. Rd E between Co. Rd. 17 & 18, in service

•316 S. Beech St., assisted another department, handled

•High & Elm Streets, traffic stop, citation issued

•Get N Go Mart, dog complaint, subject gone and unable to located

•609 E. Butler St., family trouble, handled

•715 E. Bryan St., disturb the peace, handled

•616 E. Mulberry St., doors open, handled

•423 E. Bulter St., warrants, report taken

•Fur Flying Dog Grooming, suspicious person, handled

•High & Cherry St., assisted another department, handled

OCTOBER 13

•Bryan Community Apartments, fire alarm, in service

•High & Main Streets, harzardous conditions, handled

•CHWC Hospital, lockouts, handled

•Plaza Senior Center, harassment, handled

•CHWC Hospital, assisted another department, handled

•161 Anna Ln, assisted civilian, report taken

•Main & Butler Streets, assisted another department, report taken

•Bryan Police Department, junvile complaint, report taken

•423 E. Butler St., assisted another department, report taken

•Bryan Community Health Center, burglar alarms, handled

•Bryan Police Department, child molesting, report taken

•Woodforest Bank, burglar alarms, handled

•Wendy’s, lockouts, handled

•525 S. Cherry St., vandalism, handled

•328 E. Mulberry St., auto theft, referred to another department

•CHWC Hospital, assisted civilian, handled

•Fresenius Medical Center, suspicious person, handled

OCTOBER 14

•100 S. Main Street, traffic stop, citation issued

•Portland & Center Streets, traffic stop, warning issued

•608 S. Williams St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Courthouse 1, warrants, report taken

•Bryan Municipal Court, warrants, report taken

•412 E. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•Main & High St., non injury accident, report taken

•716 W. Bryan St., harassment, handled

•CCNO, warrants, report taken

•St. Patrick Catholic Church, assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan High School, assisted civilian, handled

•Peter’s Eye Care, non injury accident, report taken

•Main & Hamilton, non injury accident, report taken

•722 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•West Bryan Main Stop, fail to pay, handled

•Bryan Police Department, larceny, report taken

OCTOBER 15

•1118 Bavarian Ln, parking violation, warning issued

•900 St. Cherry, parking violation, warning issued

•100 N. Main St alley, suspicious person, handled

•300 Center St., suspicious person, subject gone and unable to locate

•Fountain Grove, traffic stop, warning issued

•Center & Beech, disturbing the peace, subject gone and unable to located

•Townline & Greystone, traffic stop, warning issued

•CHWC Hospital, assisted another department, handled

•Commerce & Wilson, auto violation, handled

•Walmart, dog complaint, subject gone and unable to located

•334 N. Walnut, trash complaint, report taken

•1009 Lois Clarke Ln, neighbor trouble, handled

•Walmart, lockouts, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted another department, handled

•Circle K, juvenile complaint, subject gone and unable to located

•403 N. Walnut, harassment, handled

•Walgreens, indecent exposure, report taken

•Portland Manor, juvenile complaint, handled

•Ohioans Home Healthcare, parking violation, handled

WAUSEON POLICE

OCTOBER 7

•867 E. Linfoot St., Alarm Drop

•415 Cole St. Unit 42, Welfare Check

•450 E. Oak St., Suspicious Activity

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1000, Suspicious Activity

•123 W. Superior St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•628 Cherry St., Telephone Harassment

•100-B N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 8

•425 Cole St. Unit 207, Narcotics

•940 E. Oak St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Accident (Property Damage)

•234 Madison St, Threats / Harassment

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

OCTOBER 9

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•North Park, Domestic Violence

•210 Cherry St., Rape

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•117 Beech St., Suspicious Activity

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•OH-108@H, Disabled Vehicle

•514 W. Leggett St., Threats / Harassment

OCTOBER 10

•1200-B N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•845 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Vehicle

•434 E. Oak St., Suspicious Activity

•245 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Juveniles

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•Imagination Station, Suspicious Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 77, Welfare Check

•800-B N. Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

OCTOBER 11

•320 Sycamore St., Welfare Check

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Suspicious Activity

•239 E. Leggett St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Found Wallett

OCTOBER 12

•221 W. Chestnut St., Civil Matter

•Clinton St. @ Depot St., Vandalism

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 96, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Found Black Coach Wallett

•1321 N. Haven Ln., Suicidal Threats

OCTOBER 13

•100-B Lawrence Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•800-B Burr Rd., Debris / Item in Roadway

•N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•413 Clover Lane, Water Break

•115 W. Leggett St., Welfare Check

OCTOBER 14

•215 Beech St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•367 W. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

OCTOBER 5

•Juvenile Complaint

•Keep the Peace

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 6

•Found Property

•Medical Emergency

•Disorderly Conduct

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 7

•911 Hang Up

•Lock Out

OCTOBER 8

•Unsecure Premises

•Domestic Violence / Arrest

•Wanted Person / Arrest

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

OCTOBER 9

•Animal Problem

•Agency Assist

•Message Delivery

•Drug Complaint

•Suspicious Activity

OCTOBER 10

•Lock Out

•Expired Plates / Warning

OCTOBER 11

•Unsecure Premises

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Activity

•Speed / Warning (2)