Week Of October 28th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 16

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Release Vehicle At Impound

•600-B Lafayette, Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•305 W. Holland St., Traffic Detail

•Lutz Rd. @ CR 24, Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 17

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•700-B N. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Crash (Property Damage)

•207 E. Mechanic St., Unlock Vehicle

•107 Schlatter St., Juvenile

•700 W. Barre Rd. Unit 1, Assist Fire or Rescue

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•1805 S. Defiance St., Drunk

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 300, Unlock Vehicle

•105 Walnut St., Juvenile

OCTOBER 18

•103 N. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Lindau St. @ W. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Detail

OCTOBER 19

•1200-B S. Defiance St.,

Traffic Detail

•400-B N. Defiance St.,

Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St.,

Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•924 Monterey Ct., Assist Fire or Rescue

OCTOBER 20

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•209 Wilson St., Parking Violations

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•1200 S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•800 W. Barre Rd., Crash (Property Damage)

OCTOBER 21

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1104 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Community Service

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•1925 S. Defiance St., Community Service

•E. Beech St. @ Middle St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Franklin St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Elm St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Special Detail

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•206 Lachoy Dr., Fraud

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•1105 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•322 Stryker St., Unruly Juvenile

OCTOBER 22

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Community Service

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Larceny

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1706 S. Defiance St., Threats or Harassment

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 23

•607 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

BRYAN POLICE

OCTOBER 16

•East End Pool, suspicious auto, handled

•726 S. Lynn St., 911 hang up call, report taken

•High & Lynn St., assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•Burger Dairy, burglar alarm, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•219 Palmer Ln., non injury accident, report taken

•Krill Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

OCTOBER 18

•Town & Country, commercial fire alarm

•416 Pleasantwood Ave., assisted civilian, handled

•327 N. Cherry St., non injury accident, report taken

•223 N. Lebanon St., messages, handled

•Bryan Community Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•City Lot 4, assisted civilian, handled

OCTOBER 19

•Walmart, accident, referred to another department

•1114 S. Main St., 911 hang up call, handled

•500 E. Mulberry St. suspicious person, handled

•200 S. Main St., lockout, handled

•Lynn & Mulberry St., auto violation, report taken

•Huntington Bank, accident, closed

•Main & Pierce St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Soccer Concession Stand, assisted civilian, handled

•Taco Bell, auto violation, subject gone, unable to locate

•Thrift Shop, suspicious auto, handled

•221 S. Allen St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Fabricare Car Wash, business checks, handled

•401 S. Beech St., assisted another department, handled

•Compassion Medical Clinic, business checks, handled

•610 Cardinal Dr., juvenile complaint, handled

•1621 Colonial Ln., forgery/fraud, handled

•Bryan Community Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

•Williams County Public Library, non injury accident, report taken

OCTOBER 20

•Co. Rd. J & Co. Rd. 8-50, warrants, report taken

•CVS, auto violation, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•Spangler Candy Company, subject trapped between 2 tow motors, in service

•Spangler Candy Company, assisted another department, report taken

OCTOBER 21

•Farmer Fire Department, warrants, arrest of an adult

•Circle K, suspicious person, arrested an adult

•202 N. Walnut St., assisted civilian, handled

•State Route 34 & County Road 15.75, accident, referred to another department

•100 E. Trevitt St., suspicious auto, handled

•416 S. Cherry St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Main & Foster St, assisted another department, handled

•Bryan & Main St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & High, auto violation, handled

•Father John’s, assisted another department, report taken

•Parkview Physicians Group, non injury accident, report taken

•876 E. Trevitt St., assisted civilian, handled

•1621 Colonial Ln., messages, handled

•Winthrop Terrance Apts., assisted civilian, handled

•416 S. Cherry St., messages, handled

•409 Newdale Dr., assisted civilian, handled

SWANTON POLICE

OCTOBER 1

•Kierra Lane, Menacing

•E. Airport Hwy., Private Property Crash

•Valleywood Dr., Attempted Scam

•Swanton Meadows, Assist Deputy

•Memorial Park, Criminal Damage

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

OCTOBER 2

•Crabapple Dr., Suspicious Person

•Memorial Park, Vandalism

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

OCTOBER 3

•Elm St., Assist Rescue-ill

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Act

OCTOBER 4

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Valleywood Dr., Possible Child Abuse

OCTOBER 5

•W. Airport Hwy., Menacing

•S. Main St., Non-injury Accident

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Zeiter Way, Vehicle Damage

•N. Main St., Domestic Violence

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

OCTOBER 6

•Turtle Creek Dr., Non-Injury Accident

•Airport @ Main, Non-Injury Accident

•Church St., Parking Issues

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Accident

OCTOBER 7

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Paigelynn St., Unruly Juvenile

•N. Main St., Peace Keep

•Chestnut St., Lost Dog

•Turtle Creek Circle, Injured Juvenile

•Chestnut St., Unruly Juvenile

•Kierra Ln., Peace Keep

•Co. Rd. 10, Warrant

•Maplewood Dr., Assist Delta PD

•Memorial Park, Criminal Damage

•Airport @ SH 64, Reckless Driving

•E. Airport Hwy., Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Intoxicated Person

OCTOBER 8

•Church St., Assist Rescue

•Memorial Park, Criminal Damage

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

OCTOBER 9

•Elton Pkwy, 911 Hang Up

•Airport @ SH 64, Debris On Road

•Woodland Ave., Unruly Juvenile

•Maddie St., 911 Hang Up

•Co. Rd. 4, Assist Deputy

OCTOBER 10

•Valleywood Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Browning Rd., Welfare Check

•S. Munson Rd., Drug Possession

OCTOBER 11

•Brookside Dr., 911 Hang Up

•E. St. Clair St., Dispute

•Airport @ S. Main, Accidental Alarm

•Maddie St., Loud Noise

•Airport Hwy., Debris In Roadway

•S. Main St., Welfare Check

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Act

•Memorial Park, Dispute

•W. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•Buckthorn Dr., Open Door

OCTOBER 12

•Turtle Creek Cir., Suspicious Vehicle

•Browning Rd., Welfare Check

•Crabtree Crt., Welfare Check

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

OCTOBER 13

•S. Main St., Debris In Roadway

•Alpine Dr., Open Burning

•S. Munson Rd., Menacing By Stalking

OCTOBER 14

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 15

•Veronica St., Possible Abuse

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•N. Main St., Warrant Arrest

WAUSEON POLICE

OCTOBER 14

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Superior St., Accident (Property Damage)

•127 Beech St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•840 W. Elm Unit 701, Run Away or Unruly

•618 E. Elm St., Civil Matter

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 125, Telephone Harassment

•621 W. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

OCTOBER 15

•840 Parkview, Escort / Parade

•437 Marshall St., Threats / Harassment (2)

•248 N. Fulton St., Hit-Skip

•738 Wauseon Senior Villas, Larceny

OCTOBER 16

•Cedar St. @ E. Oak St., Disabled Vehicle

•1085 Barney Oldfield Dr., Unruly

•152 S. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•Cherry St. @ S. Fulton St., Disabled Vehicle

•731 Fairway Dr. Unit 3, Burglary

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Littering / Illegal Dumping

•800-B E. Linfoot St., Suspicious Vehicle

•15152 St. Rt. 2, Burglary

OCTOBER 17

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 94, Domestic Violence

•751 Fairway Dr., Suspicious Person

•257 Florence Dr., Suspicious Person

•439 E. Oak St., Theft

•411 Clover Lane, Vandalism

•428 Howard St., Vandalism

•Wabash St., Vandalism

•112 Washington St., Theft

•604 Burr Rd., Found Bike

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 507, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•410 E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

•1275 N. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

•840 Parkview, Disabled Vehicle

•Enterprise Ave. @ W. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•425 Cole St. Unit 306, Fight

•525 Vine St., Domestic Violence

•Homecoming, Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 18

•414 Cherry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•211 Marshall St., Welfare Check

•705 Fairway Ln. Unit 2, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•810 Spruce St. Unit 4,

Larceny

•N. Shoop Ave. @ Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•720 Fairway Ct., Trespassing

OCTOBER 19

•220 E. Willow St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•720 Fairway, Ct., Investigate Complaint

•134 Lawrence Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•600-B E. Airport Hwy.,

Accident (Property Damage)

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•W. Elm St. @ Clinton St., Accident-Injury

•1034 Mohawk Way, Welfare Check

OCTOBER 20

•625 Spruce St., Threats / Harassment

•447 E. Walnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•100-B N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

•1025 N. Glenwood Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

OCTOBER 12

•Animal Complaint

•Property Damage

•Medical Emergency

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 13

•Animal Complaint

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 14

•Domestic Violence, Assault / Arrest

•Speed / Warning (2)

OCTOBER 15

•Rules for Marked Lanes / Warning

OCTOBER 16

•Animal Complaint

•Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 17

•Medical Emergency

•Criminal Damaging

•Theft

•Traffic Crash / Hit-Skip

•Found Property

OCTOBER 18

•Noise Complaint

•Ordinance Violation

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Mac Merillat, 42, of Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed Methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Merillat to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete The Renewal Center treatment program, and any recommended aftercare, be on GPS monitoring, and successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program. Failure to comply could result in Mr. Merillatt spending 11 months in prison.

•David Monhollen, 42, of Elkhart, Indiana, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Monhollen to 12 months in prison, and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a mandatory fine of $1,350, successfully complete an alcohol/drug treatment program, and suspended his driver’s license for life.

•Dana E. Ladd, age 34, Wauseon previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Ms. Ladd possessed methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Ladd to three years of community control. He ordered Ms. Ladd to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court Program; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew; not enter the grounds of Magnuson Motel In Wauseon; and be on GPS for the next 60 days if no violations. Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Ladd serving 11 months in jail.