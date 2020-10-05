Daniel Konoff (1976-2020)

Daniel F. Konoff, 44, of Montpelier passed away Saturday morning at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. He was born on August 16, 1976 in Sylvania to Frederick F. and Linda J. (Goldsmith) Konoff. On November 3, 2000 he married Reba M. Mast and she survives.

Dan was a member of Bridging the Gap Ministry in Bryan. He attended Parkersburg Bible College and was ordained through Anchor Bay Ministry in 2017. Music and preaching were his passion and life. Dan had an incredible sense of wit and humor, and never seemed to meet a stranger.

He is survived by his Proverbs 31 wife Reba; children Adrianna N. Konoff and Elisha “Eli” Konoff both of Montpelier; second mother Judy L. (Potter) Konoff of Hesperia, Michigan; siblings Keith (Michelle) Konoff of Bryan, Lisa (Bill) Bower of Vinton, Virginia and Emily J. Shull of Jordan; and many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wendy J. Konoff and nephew Elliot J. Konoff.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4:00pm at the House of Prayer in Montpelier with Pastor Don Harris to officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

