Weekend Winter Storm Totals: Winter Storm Sweeps Northwest Ohio

A weekend winter storm swept across Northwest Ohio, with snowfall totals varying widely across the region. According to data released Monday by the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, spotters recorded amounts ranging from 3 to 6 inches in different communities.

Multiple reports came in from near Napoleon, where snowfall ranged between 4.5 and 5.5 inches. Swanton saw 4 inches, Delta recorded 4.5 inches, and Hicksville measured 5.5 inches. Van Wert received 4.7 inches, while Pioneer topped the list with a reported 6 inches of snow.

The storm also brought strong winds. Gusts peaked at 43 miles per hour in both Wauseon and Defiance, with Ottawa experiencing even higher speeds at 49 mph.

While Northwest Ohio saw significant snow, the heaviest accumulations were reported further north and west. Parts of northern Indiana and southeast Michigan received between 10 and 13 inches.