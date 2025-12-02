Robert “Bob” Hufford (1958 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Robert “Bob” L. Hufford, age 67, of Delta, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, December 1, 2025, under hospice care at his daughter’s home in Liberty Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Toledo on April 29, 1958, Bob was the son of the late Earl R. Hufford and Luanne Schaller.

On January 12, 1979, Bob married the love of his life, Sharon R. Russell, in Perrysburg. Together they built a life filled with devotion, resilience, and more than four decades of memories.

Bob attended Perrysburg Schools and began his career with Freeman Supply before moving into maintenance roles with St. Luke’s Hospital, Southwyck Mall, and Perrysburg Schools.

For over 40 years, woodworking was Bob’s passion. His talent for designing and carving beautiful pieces brought joy not only to him but to those fortunate enough to receive them. He also loved spending time outdoors, especially when fishing, and nothing meant more to him than being with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Sharon; his children, Bobbi (John) Spangler, Nicole (Romel) Nolen, and Craig Hufford; his brothers, Dale Hufford, Mark (Patrick) Hufford, Timothy (Rhonda) Hufford, and Craig (Kelli) Hufford; his sister, Wendy Laubenthal; and brother-in-law, Brian Snyder. Bob’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Joel Dupont, Courtnie (Kyle) Wagner, Holly (Mitchell) Rossi, Johnny Spangler, Isaiah Hufford, Eathan Rogers, Arianna Hufford, Nijah Nolen, and Kyrah Nolen; and his great-grandchildren, Magnolia Wagner and Lance Rossi, who brought him great pride and joy.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents; his son, Mark Hufford; infant daughter, Holly Ann Hufford; and sisters, Mary Katherine Hufford and Cheryl Snyder.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio. A service celebrating Bob’s life will follow at 6:00 PM.

Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to consider contributions to Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Care, 401 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.