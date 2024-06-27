The small town of West Unity is excitedly buzzing as it prepares for its annual Summer Recreation event. This year’s event promises to be more exciting than ever with the special guest, Police Chief JR Jones.

The West Unity Police Department invites kids of all ages to join them for a day filled with safety tips and fun activities.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28th, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. It’s not just about fun and games.

It’s an opportunity for the young ones to learn valuable safety tips from the very people who protect and serve their community. The Police Department is eager to engage with the community, especially the children, in a fun and relaxed setting.

So, mark your calendars and bring your kids for a day of learning and fun. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to interact with your local police department.