Joyce Britenriker (1938-2022)

Joyce Britenriker, age 83, of Archbold, passed away July 5, 2022, in Defiance, Ohio. Joyce was born November 21, 1938 in Marion, Ohio to the late Ellsworth and Bertha (Hill) Karnes.

She entered into holy matrimony with the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Michael Britenriker, in 1958.

Mike preceded her in death in 2016. Joyce served as an administrative office assistant at the Bryan Hospital and as the superintendent secretary at Archbold Area Schools for many years.

She was a devoted and active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Punta Gorda, FL and St Peters Catholic Church in Archbold, OH.

She loved dancing with Mike, planting and tending flowers, was a wicked Mahjongg player and would say “hello beautiful” whenever she came near a baby.

Joyce was most known for her potato salad (with or without celery), her faith and trust in the holy spirit, and her belief in the power of prayer demonstrated by her collection of angels and the dove pin that she always wore.

She was an avid supporter of grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events. Most importantly, Joyce’s greatest joy was when she was with family and all of her great-grandchildren.



Joyce is survived by her children, Kathryn (Albert Jr) DeVeau, of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Michael (Barbara) Britenriker, of Stryker, Ohio.; and Dawn (Glenn) Swonger, of Davenport, Fl.; grandchildren, Megan (Matt); Sara (Adam); Nicole; Michael; Ryan (Cara); Katie (Ryan Webster); Michael (Katelyn); Ronald; and Jessica (Dean); and great-grandchildren, Ethyn, Cailynn, Baylen, Bronzen, Raelynn, Ashlyn, Peyton, Sienna, Ruthanna, Alexa, Knox, Rhylee, Clayton, Gracee, Winston, Michael. She is also survived by her sibling, Jerry Karnes.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Britenriker; parents, Ellsworth and Bertha Karnes; brother, Jack Karnes; sisters, Joan Nofzinger and Betty Jean Hayes: and grandchild, Stacey Jean Marie Britenriker.

Visitation for Joyce will take place on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold from 4pm-7:30pm. The rosary prayer will begin at 7:30pm. A memorial mass for Joyce will take place on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 11am, with Reverend William Pifher officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society (25200 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33950), Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda, FL (211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950), or St. Peter Catholic Church of Archbold.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.