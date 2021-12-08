West Unity Post Office Burglarized

By: Jacob Kessler

On December 4th, 2021, the West Unity Police Department responded to a reported burglary at the Post Office. Upon investigation it was found that the facility was vandalized, packages were rifled through with items being removed or stolen, and P.O. Boxes having mail either removed or stolen as well.

A letter was sent out to some customers by the United States Postal Inspection Service Field Office in Cleveland, Ohio with the above information.

The letter also outlined the fact that receiving the letter did not mean that they were in fact affected. It also stated that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is conducting the investigation as burglary of a U.S. Post Office is a federal crime.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information was made available regarding the burglary.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the United States Postal Inspector conducting the investigation at 216-443-4019.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com