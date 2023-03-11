WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Administrator To Investigate Who’s Responsible For Maintenance Of Alley

NEEDED REPAIRS … Shown is the alleyway where citizens have damaged their vehicles. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The West Unity Village Council held their regular session, called to order at 7:30 p.m., March 9 2023.

After the pledge of allegiance, payment of the bills, approval of February 9, 2023 minutes, and recognition of visitors, council moved to accept bids that were made on village property.