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Who Made Local News

Who Made Local News: July 1, 2026

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Please note: this index is compiled by automated software that scans each week’s edition. While the list is largely accurate, the automated process may occasionally produce minor errors — misspellings, names that run together, or rare omissions. We welcome corrections from readers.

Every week, The Village Reporter publishes a complete index of every person mentioned in that edition. Below is this week’s list.

Is your name included? Over 100 names indexed this week.

Jump to a letter:
B · C · D · E · F · G · H · I · J · K · L · M · N · O · P · R · S · T · V · W · Z
B
Brianna Balogh Chase Brass
Doug Burgum Holden Benfield
Howard Eugene Bell Joe Blystone
Joyce Ann Bauman Kyle Brodbeck
Owen Baus Philip Ball
Steven W. Babinger William G. Bauman Jr.
C
Forrest R. Church Meredith Cluckey
Tony Carpenter Troy Carrizales
D
David J. Dodd Jr. Homer H. Duvendack
Jesse Davis Rebekah Dell
Ryan Damitio Tammy Sue Dodd
E
Dale Earnhardt Sr. Henry Eldred
Keith Engstrom
F
Heather Freese John Fryman
Paige Froelich
G
Albert Graves Jr. Elijah Gunn Sr.
John M. Galer Lawrence A. Gifford
Margaret Graves Mary Gniewkowski
Mary M. Green
H
Brad Hurtig Donald Heinemann II
Erin Hausch Jamie Huber
John Henry Julie Hausch
Mark Hausch Melissa Hausch
Mia Hawkins Shannon Heinemann
Terry Huffman Thomas H. Hahn Sr.
Vicki Hoylman
I
Charles Ivey William Ivey
J
Amy Johns Mary Juarez
K
Chris Kannel India Kenner
Jacob Kessler Keith Krach
Luther King Mark Krill
Mike Kelly
L
Elijah Lerma Jason Luke
Luis R. Lloyd
M
Samuel Mitchell II
N
Allen Naiber Tim Nofziger
O
Marlene Oxender Thomas O’Brien
P
Blake Pitzen Bryce Peters
David Prentiss Edith D. Plettner
Glenn R. Parcher III Jacob Poynter
Jonathan Proctor Mason Pitzen
Matt Paxton
R
Adam Ruihley Ann Roan
Carolyn Rose Francisco Ramos
Jesse Rayford Jodi Radabaugh
Jose Rodolfo Ramos Kevin Ramirez
Linda Rupp Theodore Roosevelt
S
David Swanson Garrett Shockley
Larry P. Stark Linda Shaffer
Mark Schmucker Rex Stump
Shane Sumner Timothy L. Sands
T
Brian Towers John Trejo
Micah Tyler Neil Toeppe
V
Frederick Vincent IV
W
April Witte Brenna White
George Washington Kayla Wyse
Robbin Wilcox Steve Wilmot
Terry Witte
Z
Jennifer Zuver

TOTAL UNIQUE NAMES: 100+

The Village Reporter publishes every Wednesday and covers Williams County, Fulton County and surrounding communities in northwest Ohio. Pick up this week’s edition for just $3 at newsstands across the region, or subscribe to read every week. For subscription questions, call (419) 485-4851.

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