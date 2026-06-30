Who Made Local News: July 1, 2026





Please note: this index is compiled by automated software that scans each week’s edition. While the list is largely accurate, the automated process may occasionally produce minor errors — misspellings, names that run together, or rare omissions. We welcome corrections from readers.

Every week, The Village Reporter publishes a complete index of every person mentioned in that edition. Below is this week’s list.

Is your name included? Over 100 names indexed this week.

Jump to a letter:

B · C · D · E · F · G · H · I · J · K · L · M · N · O · P · R · S · T · V · W · Z

B

Brianna Balogh Chase Brass Doug Burgum Holden Benfield Howard Eugene Bell Joe Blystone Joyce Ann Bauman Kyle Brodbeck Owen Baus Philip Ball Steven W. Babinger William G. Bauman Jr.

C

Forrest R. Church Meredith Cluckey Tony Carpenter Troy Carrizales

D

David J. Dodd Jr. Homer H. Duvendack Jesse Davis Rebekah Dell Ryan Damitio Tammy Sue Dodd

E

Dale Earnhardt Sr. Henry Eldred Keith Engstrom

F

Heather Freese John Fryman Paige Froelich

G

Albert Graves Jr. Elijah Gunn Sr. John M. Galer Lawrence A. Gifford Margaret Graves Mary Gniewkowski Mary M. Green

H

Brad Hurtig Donald Heinemann II Erin Hausch Jamie Huber John Henry Julie Hausch Mark Hausch Melissa Hausch Mia Hawkins Shannon Heinemann Terry Huffman Thomas H. Hahn Sr. Vicki Hoylman

I

Charles Ivey William Ivey

J

Amy Johns Mary Juarez

K

Chris Kannel India Kenner Jacob Kessler Keith Krach Luther King Mark Krill Mike Kelly

L

Elijah Lerma Jason Luke Luis R. Lloyd

M

Samuel Mitchell II

N

Allen Naiber Tim Nofziger

O

Marlene Oxender Thomas O’Brien

P

Blake Pitzen Bryce Peters David Prentiss Edith D. Plettner Glenn R. Parcher III Jacob Poynter Jonathan Proctor Mason Pitzen Matt Paxton

R

Adam Ruihley Ann Roan Carolyn Rose Francisco Ramos Jesse Rayford Jodi Radabaugh Jose Rodolfo Ramos Kevin Ramirez Linda Rupp Theodore Roosevelt

S

David Swanson Garrett Shockley Larry P. Stark Linda Shaffer Mark Schmucker Rex Stump Shane Sumner Timothy L. Sands

T

Brian Towers John Trejo Micah Tyler Neil Toeppe

V

Frederick Vincent IV

W

April Witte Brenna White George Washington Kayla Wyse Robbin Wilcox Steve Wilmot Terry Witte

Z

Jennifer Zuver

TOTAL UNIQUE NAMES: 100+

The Village Reporter publishes every Wednesday and covers Williams County, Fulton County and surrounding communities in northwest Ohio. Pick up this week’s edition for just $3 at newsstands across the region, or subscribe to read every week. For subscription questions, call (419) 485-4851.