Who Made Local News: July 1, 2026

Please note: this index is compiled by automated software that scans each week’s edition. While the list is largely accurate, the automated process may occasionally produce minor errors — misspellings, names that run together, or rare omissions. We welcome corrections from readers.
Every week, The Village Reporter publishes a complete index of every person mentioned in that edition. Below is this week’s list.
Is your name included? Over 100 names indexed this week.
B
|Brianna Balogh
|Chase Brass
|Doug Burgum
|Holden Benfield
|Howard Eugene Bell
|Joe Blystone
|Joyce Ann Bauman
|Kyle Brodbeck
|Owen Baus
|Philip Ball
|Steven W. Babinger
|William G. Bauman Jr.
C
|Forrest R. Church
|Meredith Cluckey
|Tony Carpenter
|Troy Carrizales
D
|David J. Dodd Jr.
|Homer H. Duvendack
|Jesse Davis
|Rebekah Dell
|Ryan Damitio
|Tammy Sue Dodd
E
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.
|Henry Eldred
|Keith Engstrom
|
F
|Heather Freese
|John Fryman
|Paige Froelich
|
G
|Albert Graves Jr.
|Elijah Gunn Sr.
|John M. Galer
|Lawrence A. Gifford
|Margaret Graves
|Mary Gniewkowski
|Mary M. Green
|
H
|Brad Hurtig
|Donald Heinemann II
|Erin Hausch
|Jamie Huber
|John Henry
|Julie Hausch
|Mark Hausch
|Melissa Hausch
|Mia Hawkins
|Shannon Heinemann
|Terry Huffman
|Thomas H. Hahn Sr.
|Vicki Hoylman
|
I
|Charles Ivey
|William Ivey
J
K
|Chris Kannel
|India Kenner
|Jacob Kessler
|Keith Krach
|Luther King
|Mark Krill
|Mike Kelly
|
L
|Elijah Lerma
|Jason Luke
|Luis R. Lloyd
|
M
N
|Allen Naiber
|Tim Nofziger
O
|Marlene Oxender
|Thomas O’Brien
P
|Blake Pitzen
|Bryce Peters
|David Prentiss
|Edith D. Plettner
|Glenn R. Parcher III
|Jacob Poynter
|Jonathan Proctor
|Mason Pitzen
|Matt Paxton
|
R
|Adam Ruihley
|Ann Roan
|Carolyn Rose
|Francisco Ramos
|Jesse Rayford
|Jodi Radabaugh
|Jose Rodolfo Ramos
|Kevin Ramirez
|Linda Rupp
|Theodore Roosevelt
S
|David Swanson
|Garrett Shockley
|Larry P. Stark
|Linda Shaffer
|Mark Schmucker
|Rex Stump
|Shane Sumner
|Timothy L. Sands
T
|Brian Towers
|John Trejo
|Micah Tyler
|Neil Toeppe
V
W
|April Witte
|Brenna White
|George Washington
|Kayla Wyse
|Robbin Wilcox
|Steve Wilmot
|Terry Witte
|
Z
TOTAL UNIQUE NAMES: 100+
The Village Reporter publishes every Wednesday and covers Williams County, Fulton County and surrounding communities in northwest Ohio. Pick up this week’s edition for just $3 at newsstands across the region, or subscribe to read every week. For subscription questions, call (419) 485-4851.