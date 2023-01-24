UNITED WAY OF WILLIAMS COUNTY: Wild Time For All At the 9th Annual Trivia Night Benefit

WINNER WINNER…The evening’s winners received plaques and bragging rights for “The Most Team Spirit,” “The Best Decorated Table,” and overall “Trivia Winner.” (PHOTOS PROVIDED BY CHASITY YODER, UNITED WAY)

By: Amy Wendt

On Friday, January 20, 2023, nearly 300 people gathered at Holiday City’s Quality Inn to test their trivia knowledge at the United Way of Williams County’s (UWWC) 9th Annual Trivia Night.

The 2023 event theme was “It’s a Jungle Out There.” According to UWWC’s Executive Director, Chasity Yoder, it was a “super fun-packed evening” featuring eight rounds of trivia, 50/50 drawings, a meat raffle, and other games.

28 tables of 10 players each were claimed for the highly anticipated event. Trivia teams were encouraged to decorate their tables and even wear attire that tied in with the theme.

In addition to the fun and games, guests also got a chance to vote on which teams displayed the most team spirit and had the best-dressed table.

Groups with Most Team Spirit, Best Decorated Table, and overall Trivia Winner received a plaque, along with bragging rights.

A “celebrity judge” panel of municipal and county elected officials was also on hand to make sure trivia answers were correct.

Many local businesses and organizations contributed to the successful event by donating goodies, prizes, and services including Spangler Candy Company, Williams County Veterans, Seasons Coffee, Cookies on Demand, and Four of A Kind Entertainment.

The popular Trivia Night is held yearly to support one of UWWC’s initiatives, the We Care Cabinet. According to their website, the UWWC’s We Care Cabinet “was established to provide personal care items to local food pantries based on information received from those food pantries that meet quarterly at our Hunger Summit meetings.”

“Food pantries indicated that they needed some support for personal care items so that more of their funds could be directed at purchasing food.

In 2021, instead of housing and then distributing personal care items, the food pantries began receiving gift cards to purchase the items themselves. Their list of items was also expanded to help serve their clients even more.

To learn more about United Way of Williams County services, or to get information ab volunteering for the non-profit, check out their website at https://www.unitedwaywc.org.

