William “Bill” Copeland (1952-2020)

William “Bill” Copeland, born in Lenawee County on March 22, 1952 to Clarence and Enid (Wyant) Copeland, passed away September 11, 2020, after a long illness. He married the love of his life, Debra Demoulin, in 1986.

Bill was the founder of his own business, Precision AG. Bill’s big love was his horses, of which he was involved with for 35 years. He received many awards in showmanship, halter, horsemanship, Western Pleasure, English Pleasure, and English Equestrian.

His other love with his horses was working and teaching youths to ride and show horses for the 4H Club. He enjoyed being one of the leaders for Silver Saddles for 20 years.

Besides his loving wife, Debra, he leaves behind his children, Jenn Strong; Matt Copeland; Scott (Tammi) Schuster; and Tanya (Chris Lahman) Baker; his two sisters, Ireta (David) Smith; and Anne (John) Malburg; and grandchildren, Carter, Greyson, Sullivan, and Warren. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Maurice Demoulin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law, Lois Demoulin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a brain cancer research organization or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. There will be no funeral services. Burial will take place at a later time. Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.