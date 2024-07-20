William “Bill” Dewire (1936 – 2024)

(Edon Graduate; Longtime Bryan Resident)

William J. “Bill” Dewire, 88, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at the Inn at Chapel Grove, under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio, after a brief illness.

A long-time resident of Bryan, Ohio, he was in born Edon, Ohio, on January 26, 1936, to the late William M. and Verna D. (Barron) Dewire.

A United States Army veteran and graduate of Edon High School, Bill was retired from automotive parts manufacturing after 40 years, where he served as a Leadman and Roll Engineer.

He was an avid fisherman making many trips to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (David) Wade; son, Anthony (Christa) Dewire; grandchildren, Joshua Wade, Emma Dewire, and Alexander Dewire; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert (Catherine) Dewire, Rosemary (Leroy) Berryman, Ruth Ann (Jim) Mahan-Hurd, and Marilyn (Robert) Miller.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Grave side services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Edon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio or an organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.