William “Bill” Goddard (1936-2023)

William “Bill” L. Goddard, 86, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born on December 29, 1936 in Montpelier to William O. and Flossie Y. (Weiser) Goddard.

Bill served his country in the United States Army stationed in Fort Knox.

He was a member of the Montpelier American Legion Post 109. Bill was a long-time employee of Culligan Water in Bryan.

He also worked at Aro Corp in Bryan as a pump repair person. In retirement he enjoyed helping Hutch’s Towing in Holiday City running parts and helping with the wrecker service.

Bill also enjoyed the lake life and snowmobiling on Snow Lake, Indiana.

Bill is survived by his son Robb (Connie) Musselman of Melbourne, Florida; grandchild Alina Musselman; siblings Maxine Y. Koch of Montpelier, Judy Chroninger of Edon, Patricia Burns of Montpelier, Barry (Terri) Goddard of Olympia, Washington and Deanna (Douglas) Miller of Roseburg, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Goddard.

Visitation for Bill will be on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 2-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 am the funeral home with Robb Musselman to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier American Legion Post 109.

