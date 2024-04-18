William “Bill” Gors (1947 – 2024)

(Member Of Archbold American Legion)

William P. “Bill” Gors, of Archbold, passed away Monday morning, April 15, 2024 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1947 at Toledo, the son of George and Virginia (Cox) Gors.

A 1965 graduate of Bowsher High School, he then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.

Upon return he attended the University of Toledo and became a respiratory therapist for 25 years at several of the hospitals in Toledo. He married Lynn (Miley) on February 27, 1982, and she survives.

He was a member of the Archbold American Legion and Past Commander of the American Legion Post #250 in Sycamore.

Bill enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, any kind of racing and later bird watching, but most importantly spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynn; children, Gretchen (Troy) Overmier of Delta, Holly Gors of Fremont, IN, Craig (Nicole) Gors of Archbold; nine grandchildren, C.J., Andrew, Allie, Kaleb, Kameron, Mila, Bryleigh, Weston and Avery; 7 great-grandchildren; his father, George Gors; siblings, Linda Sue (Richard) Stein of LeClaire, Iowa; Debbie (Tim) Smith of Archbold; Pam (Rudy) Cecalek of Temperance, Michigan; Melanie (Dick) Nagel of Archbold; and Fred (Jennifer) Witte, Jr. of Bryan, Linda (Larry) Fletcher, Melissa (Jim Schafer) Gors, Bob (Pam), Shelly (Dave) Voakes, David, and Carolyn (David) Hohensee.

He was preceded death by his mother; one son, Andrew Gors; and stepfather, Fred Witte Sr.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 AM at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church with Deacon Steven Basselman officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 2-8 PM on Monday, April 22. The family suggests that memorials be given to Care 360 Hospice or Tunnel to Towers.

