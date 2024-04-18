Thelma Baus (1953 – 2024)

(Member Of Archbold Evangelical Church)

Thelma Eileen (Shinabery) Baus joined her heavenly Father on April 14, 2024 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born December 18, 1953 in Morenci, MI, daughter of her late parents Robert Maurice Shinabery & Lela Faye (Zimmerman) Shinabery. A graduate of Waldron (MI) High School, Eileen was a resident of Archbold, OH for most of her life.

She married her husband of nearly 51 years, Larry Neil Baus, on December 25, 1971, and he preceded her in death on November 24, 2022. They were blessed with two sons, Chad (Beth) and Aaron (Marissa), along with four grandsons, Daniel (Mercy), Levi, Owen, and Leo, as well as a great-grandchild to be born later this year. Eileen is also survived by two sisters, Joyce and Brenda. Two brothers, Robert and Wayne, preceded her in death.

In her youth, Eileen loved her life spent on the farm – playing with her four siblings and especially riding horses. She loved to learn, and her grades qualified her to be valedictorian of her class.

As an adult, Eileen put raising her sons in front of her personal goals. Eileen worked part-time as a correspondent for the Crescent News, and later became editor of the Sauder Woodworking newsletter.

When her sons grew older, she took on full-time roles, first as bookkeeper for her husband’s automotive business, Nofzinger Motor Sales Inc. (also Nofzinger Pontiac-GMC and now CAR 1), and later as church secretary for Archbold Evangelical Church.

Eileen also enjoyed volunteering. As a young woman she wrote articles and gave speeches for the Right to Life cause, and in her retirement years she volunteered at the Community Pregnancy Center of Northwest Ohio, Archbold’s Care & Share Gift & Thrift and also at Fairlawn Haven Retirement Community.

She was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church, and in addition to her employment there, she served her church family in other various ways over the years.

Private burial services will be held at Pettisville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Sauder Heritage Inn in the Homestead Room from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on April 21, with a Celebration of Life service from 4pm-5pm. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family’s wishes are for memorials to be given to CHP Defiance In-Patient Hospice Center or the Community Pregnancy Center of Northwest Ohio. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

