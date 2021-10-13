William “Bill” Herman (1942-2021)

William R. “Bill” Herman, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:05 P.M. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where he was a resident.

Mr. Herman was a 1960 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the Army Reserves. He was employed in maintenance at Pullman Industries prior to his retirement.

For many years, he was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and was a member Knights of Columbus Council #1494, of which he served as Grand Knight, Bishop Rappe Assembly, and Montpelier Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed refurbishing his antique tractor, collecting guns, and attending his grandchildren’s various sporting events.

William R. “Bill” Herman was born on May 5, 1942, in Edgerton, the son of Rupert A. and Virginia E. (Yingling) Herman. He married Patricia Ann Kissinger on April 4, 1964, in Edgerton and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Randy (Susan) Herman and Rick (Shanea) Herman, both of Edgerton, and Kevin (Jennifer) Herman, of Whitehouse, Ohio; one daughter, Amy (Brian) Leppelmeier, of Pettisville, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, Douglas and Michael Imm, Amanda and Sarah Herman, Aubree, Hayden and Ava Herman, Mallory Herman, Alexa, Morgan, Max, and Jack Leppelmeier; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Richard E. Herman, of Frederick, Maryland, David Herman, of West Chester, Ohio, Michael Herman, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Daniel (Shari) Herman, of South Bend, Indiana; two sisters, Margaret Warnock, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Christina (Dennis) Jones, of Hamilton, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Pat Herman, of Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruth Burkholder; one brother, George Herman; a brother-in-law, Robert Warnock, Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Patty Herman.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 1:00 P.M. in the church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending are asked to observe social distancing precautions. The family also encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.