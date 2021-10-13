Kelly Roehrs (1960-2021)

Kelly S. Roehrs, 61, of Pioneer passed away Monday, October 11th at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. She was born on August 18, 1960 in Montpelier to Arlo C. and Marilyn J. (Moore) Zuver.

Kelly graduated from Hilltop High School in West Unity in 1979. On June 12, 1993 she married Robert A. Roehrs, Jr. in Bryan and he survives.

Kelly was a member of Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. She also was a Cubbie Leader at Awana at Lakeview Church.

Kelly also enjoyed being in the book club and the secret sister program at the church. For over 30 years Kelly babysat at her home.

She had a great love for all the children that she watched over the years and was a motherly figure to so many.

She is survived by her husband Robert; siblings Tina Roehrs of Pioneer and Greg Zuver of Alvordton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Eddie, Kevin & Rodney Zuver, and sister Patty Treesh, paternal grandparents Cyrus and Julia Zuver, maternal grandfather Raymond F. Moore, maternal grandmother Hildreth Koiser and a nephew Jimmie Lynn Treesh.

Visitation for Kelly will be on Sunday, October 17th from 2-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11am with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice. To send flowers to Kelly’s family, please visit our floral store.