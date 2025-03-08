William “Bill” Hoffman (1949 – 2025)

(1967 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

William Scott “Bill” Hoffman, 75, of Bryan, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 7, 2025, at his home.

Bill was born December 27, 1949, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Harry E. and Marilyn J. (Hauger) Hoffman.

He was a 1967 graduate of Bryan High School, where he was a former Class President, and a very good athlete.

Bill continued his education, attending Bowling Green State University and The Ohio State University. Bill was employed at The Bryan Times for 15 years. Before this Bill worked as a Detailer for Stan Pepple Chevrolet.

Surviving is his brother, Steve (Diane) Hoffman of Aurora, Ohio; three nieces, Jodi (Larry) Irving of Napoleon, Ohio, Heather Felden of Madison, Ohio, and Amy Hoffman of Columbus, Ohio; one nephew, Jason Hoffman of Elkhart, Indiana; six great-nieces and nephews and four great-great-nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Michael Hoffman.

To honor Bill’s wishes he will be cremated. There will be a graveside funeral service to celebrate Bill’s life on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in Shiffler Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com