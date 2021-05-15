Williams County Board Of DD Plans Community Open House

Left to right: Jaiden Beebe, Kristen Herman, Audrey Benner, Jerry Spencer, Noah Buff.

(Bryan, Ohio) May 11, 2021 – The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) is hosting a community open house on Thursday, May 20th between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at their new office building located at 05653 State Route 15, Bryan.

“We invite anyone from our Williams County community to stop by and see our new office space, meet our wonderful staff, and ask us any questions about our services,” said Superintendent Jen Basselman.

WCBDD also hosts many virtual events and activities that can be found on their website www.wmscodd.org