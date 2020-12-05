Williams County Commissioners Approve Software Purchase

By: Rebecca Miller

As the commissioners roll into the last month of 2020, they continue to keep county business flowing smoothly, passing resolutions on issues for which they are responsible. They wrapped up November on the thirtieth, approving the following:

•Resolution 353 Supplemental appropriations on behalf of Airport Authority, Airport Budget, JFS, Engineer’s office, Hillside, Prosecutor’s office, Sheriff’s office, treasurer and Veteran Services

•Resolution 354 entering into an Agreement on behalf of Williams County Department of Aging to begin an Amazon Line of Credit Agreement to establish a tax exempt line of credit through Amazon Online

•Also Signed: Special Hauling permits #20-056 and #20-057 on behalf of Stephan Trucking, Inc.; CDBG Documents – Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan, Environmental Review Documentation and Certification Form, Environmental Review Documentation and Certification Forms for CARES Act Grant Funding, PY2020 Target of Opportunity Program Subrecipient Certification Forms for CARES Act Grant Funding; Dog Warden Report for Week of November 16-20, 2020; Credit Card Appropriation for Engineer’s office for November/December 2020; Purchase order for 2017 Ford Explorer; Purchase Agreements for four 2020 Ford Explorer Police Vehicles for Sheriff’s Office; Requests for Carryover vacation JFS employees – M. Reynolds, L. Smith, C. Vollmer, T. Valentine, K. Caudill, S. Borton, T. Borer, D. Davis, V. Blair; Notices of Retirement – D. Gordon and M. Oliver; Approval of Probationary Removal of employee from WC Department of Aging

•Minutes of November 23, 2020 and payment of bills as submitted by the auditor

Commissioner Terry Rummel brought up the topic concerning a Chrysler minivan and the possibility of moving it out to the airport as a courtesy vehicle. It was determined that they need to continue discussing that and get with Brent Wilson to decide a course of action. With no further business, the meeting adjourned.

December 3, 2020 meeting began with the passage of more resolutions:

•Resolution 355 Supplemental Appropriations on behalf of Williams County Auditor; Board of Elections; Common Pleas Court; Commissioners; Engineer; JFS; and Sheriff

•Resolution 356 Approving ECHO COVID-19 Skilled Nursing Facility Training Program Participation Agreement as submitted by Donna Sprow, Executive Director for Hillside Country Living

•Resolution 357 Approving an agreement for Technical assistance for the administration of funds available under CHIP program and shall not exceed PY2020 CHIP Program Grant funds as submitted by Maumee Valley Planning Organization

•Also signed Special Hauling Permit #58 and #59; Credit Card appropriations on behalf of Recorder’s Office for month of December; Opdyke Barn Side Painting Project Performance Report 1; Request to carryover vacation on behalf of C. Mitchell and J. Horton; 2020 Prosecutor’s DETAC report; Bryan Ford Purchase agreement documents for 2017 Ford Explorer

•Minutes for November 30, 2020 and payment of bills

Commissioner Brian Davis gave an update on the MARCs Tower, saying that he had been speaking with MARCs and with Hull Engineering and they have reviewed the bid book draft. “They are making some corrections to it,” he explained, adding, “I asked them to what detail they would participate and they said they will handle basically everything for us.”

“We may have to do the advertising but they will handle getting the information out, accepting the bids, opening the bids, doing the prevailing wage…all the things that we are normally required to do.” Davis said it will be “turnkey” with a driveway, fence and anything else outside the scope of what was already in the bid book, they will have it added.

Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman met with the commissioners to discuss what software can be purchased for the Prosecutor’s Office. Zartman explained three different software programs which were being considered and will replace Amicus, the software they have been using.

She asked for approval for Carpel Solutions, that is designed specifically for Prosecutors offices. “It does all kinds of things that Amicus does not do,” Zartman said.

“It would track our cases in a way that we currently cannot do. It will integrate all of our data, records, investigations, through court proceedings, into one cloud based system.” The quote for the Carpel Solutions software is $37,000 initially and $4,40 annually for all six of the licenses in the Prosecutor’s office. The salesman also mentioned that the yearly rate has not ever increased and they do not plan for it to do so.

The Commissioners suggested that this be put in writing as part of the contract, that it will not increase for at least eight years. Also added to the contract in writing will be the $1000 fee charged to download data if the county chose to leave the use of the company’s software. Zartman gave three or four reasons she feels good about this specific company and software and the commissioners gave their approval.

The software will be paid for our of the Law Enforcement Trust Fund which at this point in time has a balance of $100,000. It was agreed that if in the future the prosecutor’s office has a need, the commissioners can help out if there is not enough money in the fund due to this expenditure.

Following her presentation, the commissioners went into an Executive Session with Zartman to discuss pending litigation. With no action taken and no further business, the meeting adjourned.

