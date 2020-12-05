Fulton County Commissioners Start The Month With Brief Meeting

With Commissioner Jeff Rupp absent for the Tuesday, December 1, 2020 meeting, Commissioners Bill Rufenacht and Jon Rupp voted to approve:

Minutes of November 24, 2020; Agenda for December 1 meeting; Payment of Bills; Dog Warden Report of November 21, 2020; Resolution 845 Increase and transfer appropriations for various departments; Resolution 846 Draw #9 for FY19 CDBG Demolition Projects; Resolution 847 Purchase; Orders and travel requests.

With no further business, the “just shy of four minutes” meeting adjourned.