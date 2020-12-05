With Commissioner Jeff Rupp absent for the Tuesday, December 1, 2020 meeting, Commissioners Bill Rufenacht and Jon Rupp voted to approve:
Minutes of November 24, 2020; Agenda for December 1 meeting; Payment of Bills; Dog Warden Report of November 21, 2020; Resolution 845 Increase and transfer appropriations for various departments; Resolution 846 Draw #9 for FY19 CDBG Demolition Projects; Resolution 847 Purchase; Orders and travel requests.
With no further business, the “just shy of four minutes” meeting adjourned.
Be the first to comment on "Fulton County Commissioners Start The Month With Brief Meeting"