Ryan Rathburn (1973-2020)

Ryan W. Rathburn, age 47, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away early on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Emergency Room of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Montpelier. Ryan enjoyed listening to music, playing with his Dachshunds and especially, time with his grandchildren.

Ryan W. Rathburn was born on May 3, 1973, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Robert W. Rathburn and Rose E. Mitchell. Ryan was a manager at Tano’s Pizza, Pizza Hut and previously worked at Monroe Mufflers in Bryan and Defiance.

Ryan is survived by his wife of 9 years, Janella L (Smith) Rathburn, of Alvordton; children, Taz Rathburn, of Apopka, Florida, Morgan Rathburn, of Bryan and Shawna Rathburn, of Defiance; grandchildren, Urijah, Octavia, Damien, Guinevere and Alexander; stepchildren, Cheyenne Sutton, of Montpelier and Corina Sutton, of Bryan; father, Robert Rathburn, of Napoleon; mother, Rose Mitchell, of Kendallville, Indiana; sister, Rachel and wife, Heather Rathburn, of Montpelier and nephew, Damien Damron, of Napoleon. Preceding him in death were his grandparents.

In accordance with Ryan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Ryan W. Rathburn, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.