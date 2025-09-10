WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: “Coffee With Commissioners” Held At Williams County Fair Pavilion

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

A NEW VIEW … Commissioners Bart Westfall, Scott Lirot, and Terry Rummel have an open discussion with the community at the Williams County Fair Pavilion.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners held their September 9, 2025, meeting at 9:11 a.m. at the Williams County Fair Pavilion as part of their “Coffee with Com...