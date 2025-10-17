WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve 2nd Annexation Of Madison Township Acres Into The Village Of Pioneer

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ANNEXATION ... Tom Thompson presented information regarding Annexation #3 of Madison Township property into the Village of Pioneer.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners met for their regular session on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Session Room.

Following the Pledge of Allegian...