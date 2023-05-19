WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Permit Associated With Construction Of Ditch

SIGNING LEGISLATION … Commissioners Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall, and Terry Rummel sign documents shortly after entering recess. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners started their May 15, 2023 regular session at 9:11 a.m. They passed three resolutions, signed permits and construction documents, and approved the bills and prior minutes as presented before entering recess at 9:14 a.m.