ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Meets New EMT / Firefighter Corinna Riley

NATUREWORKS GRANT … Village Administrator Dettling shares with Mayor Grime and council that because the NatureWorks grant application is due on June 1st she hoped to get Resolution 2023-23 passed during the May meeting. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Amy Wendt

The Archbold Village Council met on May 15 for a brief meeting with a light agenda. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Brodbeck was on hand to introduce the newest EMT/Firefighter of the Archbold Fire Department, Corinna Riley.

Brodbeck shared that the 2018 Archbold grad was chosen out of four internal applicants. It was also noted that Riley is just starting paramedic school. June 3 will be her first official day serving the village in her new position.