WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Final Hearing On Petition For Ditch No. 740 Postponed

DITCH HEARING POSTPONED … Williams County Ditch Superintendent Brian Fritsch and Williams County Engineer Todd Roth sharing the benefits of postponing the hearing. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners held their regular May 25, 2023 session at 9:38 a.m.

They approved a resolution for appropriation requests, a travel request for Commissioner Terry Rummel to attend RGP Jobs Ohio, the Dog Warden report through May 21, 2023, a manual for the bridge replacement project, as well as the minutes from the May 22, 2023 session and the bills as presented.

Commissioner Rummel then informed the commissioners that he had the pleasure of meeting with Ashley Epling, the Executive Director of WEDCO, and has learned of a lot of opportunities for funding and services available to the county.