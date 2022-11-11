WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Stacy Lillard Appointed To Port Authority Board

WRITTEN POLICY … Williams County Highway Clerk Steve Humphrey passed out a newly assembled policy at the November 10, 2022 commissioners meeting,for the county concerning mailboxes damaged during winter plowing. County Engineer Todd Roth explained it to Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, while assistant clerk Robin Kemp took notes. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, began for the Williams County Commissioners with general session at 9:30. Commissioners approved: