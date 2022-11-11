WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Stacy Lillard Appointed To Port Authority Board

WRITTEN POLICY … Williams County Highway Clerk Steve Humphrey passed out a newly assembled policy at the November 10, 2022 commissioners meeting,for the county concerning mailboxes damaged during winter plowing. County Engineer Todd Roth explained it to Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, while assistant clerk Robin Kemp took notes. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
By: Rebecca Miller
Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, began for the Williams County Commissioners with general session at 9:30. Commissioners approved:
- Resolution 282-appropriation transfers
- Resolution 283-advertising for sealed bids for farm land rental to be accepted until 10 a.m. on December 1, 2022. The successful bidder will be required to sign a five-year lease agreement of the approximately 151.1 acres near and around Hillside Country Living
- Resolution 284-roadway agreement between Williams County Commissioners, Jefferson Township Trustees and Montpelier Solar LLC
- Resolution 285-appointment of Stacy Lillard to the Williams County Port Authority Board for the position of board member to fill the vacated position of Bart Westfall, for a four-year term beginning January 1, 2023
- Resolution 286-lease agreement with Williams County Job and Family Services for area at 117 West Butler St., at a cost not to exceed $455.29 per month, January 1, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023.
- also signed: dog warden report for Week of October 31 – November 6, 2022; letter being sent to Williams County sanitary sewer customers regarding a rate increase from $45 to $50 per month for single residential equivalent unit, effective January 1, 2023; letter to department heads and officials regarding the holiday premium
