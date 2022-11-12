Michael “Mike” Robinson (1949-2022)

Michael W. “Mike” Robinson, age 73, formerly of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Michigan Medicine: University of Michigan Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on September 11, 1949 to Wayne E. and Stella M. (Meridew) Robinson in Wauseon, Ohio.

Mike graduated from Wauseon High School and Adrian College, receiving his Bachelor of Science in History and Special Education.

He was a retired history and special education teacher in Evergreen, Springfield Shawnee, Edon-Northwest and Hicksville Schools.

Mike was also Dean of Students at Hicksville School Dist. for several years and coached girls’ softball, girls’ basketball and football for several school districts.

His passion of football, coaching and teaching was handed-down to his nephew, David Robinson (1967-2014) who was also a coach, athletic director and teacher at Fairview Schools.

Andrew Michael Robinson, Mike’s great-nephew continues the love for the game of football by coaching and teaching at Montpelier School Dist.

After retirement, Mike became owner and operator of Birchwood Resort in Levering, Michigan where his friends and neighbors on Douglas Lake knew him as, “Mayor Mike.”

Mike liked the social aspect of NASCAR racing and was an “ok” fisherman. His family and friends will remember Mike for being a genuine person who always gave to others and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his brothers, Larry (Carol) Robinson and Jeff (Melinda) Robinson; nieces and nephews, Tracy Robinson, Lisa (Brent) Trent, Tim (Stacy) Robinson, Teresa (Jake) Haas, Jason (Andrea) Robinson, Kelsi (Kristoffer) Knicely; great-nieces and great-nephews, Andy, Katie and Stephanie Robinson; Kyle, Amanda, Emily and Michelle Trent; Zach, Shawn and Christopher Robinson; Madison, Aubrey and Jacoby Haas; Jayden and Nolan Robinson; Kristian Knicely and a host of friends and special neighbors – too many to mention!

The family will gather with friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5-9:00 p.m. at Sonrise Community Church, 14089 State Route 249, Ney, Ohio 43549 (corner of SR 127 + SR 249).

Mike’s family would like to specially thank the Mattin Family for their unconditional love and outpouring of support that has been given to Mike over the years; Dr. Michael (Leigh) Mattin and their children, Drew, Cole, Zack and Adam Mattin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mike to: NASCAR Foundation – Impacting lives of children in our NASCAR racing communities, by visiting www.nascarfoundation.org

