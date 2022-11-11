MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Montpelier Schools Getting Service Dog Through The Ability Center

OCTOBER RECOGNITION … These students were presented at the November 8, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, for their families to hear the letters written by their teachers, nominating them for Student of the Month for October. They were each given a Locos cap by Superintendent Jamison Grime. Front row left to right are Kindergartner Bayne Overmyer, First Grader Karter Smith, Second grader Eli Tressler and Third Grader Bailey Shankster. (2nd grader Payten Cassabon was not present) Back row, left to right, are Fourth grader Maci Thomas, Fifth grader LoDena Woods, Sixth grader Nash Miller, Seventh grader Genevieve Repp and Eight grader Braylon Hopper. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

As schools across Northwest Ohio are welcoming canine staff members, Montpelier Elementary School Principal, Mr. Lance Thorp, was very happy to announce at the November 8, 2022 school board meeting, that they will be welcoming Roger, a two-year-old black lab, to their staff in January.

Miss Kendra Michaelis will be his handler and he will live in her home and come to school each day with her.