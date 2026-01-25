Williams County Declares Level Three Snow Emergency: All Roads Closed To Non-Emergency Travel

Williams County, Ohio — Williams County officials have declared a Level Three Snow Emergency as of Sunday evening (5 p.m.), following a significant winter storm that has brought hazardous conditions across Northwest Ohio.

Under a Level Three Snow Emergency—the highest level under Ohio law—all roadways in Williams County are closed to non-emergency traffic. Only emergency vehicles and personnel are permitted on the roads. Residents are strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid all travel until further notice.

What Is a Level Three Snow Emergency?

A Level Three Snow Emergency is declared when roadways are considered impassable or extremely dangerous due to heavy snowfall, drifting, or ice accumulation. According to the Ohio Revised Code, during a Level Three:

All public roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one should be driving unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

Those traveling may subject themselves to arrest.

Williams County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement stress that these measures are in place to protect both residents and first responders. Plows and emergency crews are working around the clock, but continued snowfall and blowing winds are making clearing efforts difficult.

Community Impact and Safety Reminders

Local officials urge residents to:

Stay home and off the roads until the emergency is lifted.

Check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those with special needs.

Keep phones charged in case of power outages.

Avoid unnecessary use of emergency services unless life-threatening situations arise.

All schools, non-essential businesses, and government offices are closed until further notice.