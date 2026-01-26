Williams County Lowers Snow Emergency To Level Two; Roads Remain Hazardous

Williams County officials have announced that the snow emergency level has been downgraded from Level Three to Level Two, effective immediately. This change follows updated information received via text message this morning. While the most severe restrictions have been lifted, officials stress that Level Two still indicates dangerous road conditions. Williams County officials have announced that the snow emergency level has been downgraded from Level Three to Level Two, effective immediately. This change follows updated information received via text message this morning. While the most severe restrictions have been lifted, officials stress that Level Two still indicates dangerous road conditions.

Under a Level Two snow emergency, only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roads. All motorists are urged to use extreme caution and to limit travel as much as possible. Road crews continue to work to clear snow and ice, but blowing and drifting remain significant hazards throughout the county.

Fulton County has remained at a Level Two status since Sunday.

Authorities remind residents that conditions remain treacherous, and unnecessary travel should be avoided to ensure everyone’s safety. Please stay tuned to official channels for further updates as the situation develops.