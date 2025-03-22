WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Preparations Continue For 2025 Williams County Fair

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION … A $10,000 donation was received for the landscaping and care of the Williams County Fairgrounds.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Fair Board opened their meeting on Thursday, March the 20th, at 7 p.m. President Pam Goll called everyone to order and led the group with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Seven directors and one auxiliary member were present at the meeting tonight, including: Toby Fenicle, Jason Fry, Caleb Hayes, Matt Kennedy, Austin Huffman, Heather Mercer, and members Myrtle and Katie.

Public requests to speak were conducted by Barb Watson and Larmar Dick. Watson announced that a donation grant of $10,000 will be given to Williams County for the usage of landscaping at the fairgrounds.

Dick, businessman and owner of the local maple syrup industry, addresses concerns about his establishment on the fairgrounds.

The roadblocks on the bridge block and make access to the educational resource center the “Sugar Shack” hard for customers and students.

He requests that the bridge only be open during maple syrup season, February and March. He notes that their sales have taken a hit now that the bridge is blocked, and unless the customer is local, they do not know that they can still cross.

Board members counter with vandalism and theft concerns, which have been only becoming more prevalent as time goes on. A compromise will hopefully be made soon.

President Goll mentions that the previous month’s minutes needed minor correction as there was a typo. This and the Treasurer’s report were then motioned to pass with no further adjustments. All business appeared as usual.

The committee report gave updates on the process of the county fair coming up in September. Tickets, flyers, and a raffle car are all being arranged. Sponsorships are starting to be scheduled as well.

The Extension Report detailed a “livestock extension” for the members of 4H, as the H5 bird flu is still in effect. At this moment there is not a restriction on the showing of poultry, however, the board urges students to have an alternative project prepared just in case.

The auction report announced that they had sold several swine pens for a total of $9,745. There are new pens ordered, with no expected arrival date, but unfortunately they did not meet their goal of raising the $13,000 needed for the full costs.

The board is looking for a new sound system team for the county fair. They are looking for quotes from many different options, and possibly even considering using local business to help set up the additional speakers.

The fair foundation is helping to pay for the updates needed for the Donkey and Pony Barn. It will be around $9,000 for a new roof. They are hoping to repaint and add a custom mural on the side as well.

The Williams County Fair Board March meeting was adjourned at 7:41pm.