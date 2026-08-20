Williams County Family YMCA Parking Lot Gets $37,887.50 Boost

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENTS … They say “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and this photo says plenty: the Williams County Family YMCA parking lot is ready for some TLC. Since 1989, this hardworking lot has welcomed YMCA members, Moore Park athletes and fans, Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce Day in the Park visitors, fireworks-watchers, and Fountain City Amphitheater music lovers. It has been a true community crossroads — now it’s time to give it the refresh it deserves. With that goal in mind, the Bryan Area Foundation awarded the Williams County Family YMCA a $37,887.50 grant on Aug. 14. This support will help put the finishing touches on the lot’s revitalization — milling, repairing and resurfacing it so the space is accessible, reliable and ready to welcome everyone. Pictured from left to right during the Aug. 14 check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Member Larry Harsila, Williams County Family YMCA Board Secretary Aaron Snyder, Williams County Family YMCA Board President Dan Bonney, Williams County Family YMCA CEO Daniel Tinch, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Williams County Family YMCA Board Vice-President Michael Lirot and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Member Dave Reiser.