Williams County Genealogical Society Learns About Quaker Archives

On September 8, 2025, Marty Richie, Williams County Genealogical Society Publication Chair, hosted a program on “Finding Your Quaker Ancestry” at the Local History Center in Bryan, OH (WCPL).

She discussed her origins with the Quaker experience through her parents. Next, she gave a brief history of the Quaker religion beginning in England and moving to the colonies.

William Wade Hinshaw compiled index cards for each of the monthly meetings and the findings were later typed and bound into the nine-volume set that the WCGS purchased for its collection housed at the library.

When discussing these books Marty pointed out that one must pay attention to the way Quakers referenced dates, the use of abbreviations in the books, and the various meetings (yearly, quarterly, monthly, local also known as preparatory).

Volume 4 (Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and Adrian, Michigan) and Volume 5 (Southern and Southwestern Ohio) may be of special interest to the audience. The closest Quaker genealogical collection is at Earlham College in Richmond, IN.

Marty described the marriage ceremony and the contents of the certificates issued. Further resources on Quaker research were included in the extensive handout packet given.

She mentioned a little-known archive at Everett L. Cattell Library at Malone University in Canton, Ohio as well as those archives at Swarthmore, Bryn Mawr, and Haverford Colleges.

Ancestry.com was also discussed concerning the scanned images of Hinshaw’s work that can be found using the library’s subscription or a personal paid subscription.

The Q and A session followed her power point. Some of the questions touched upon were the following: microfilm held at the Bowling Green Archival Center (Bowling Green, OH), a summary of the procedure to use the books, and if researching the Quakers buried in the West Unity Quaker Cemetery, one may find more information in records of the Battle Creek, Michigan Meetings.

The next Williams County Genealogical Society event is at the Montpelier Public Library in Montpelier, OH entitled “Beginning Genealogy”, hosted by Pam Lash and Marty Richie.

The presentations are at 10-11:30 AM and 6-7:45 PM on October 23. It is a free program but registration with that library is suggested to save a spot. The only thing you need is a Family!