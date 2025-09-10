Judith “Judy” Barron (1956 – 2025)

(Served As School Nurse For Montpelier Schools)

Judith Ann “Judy” Barron, 69, of Angola, Indiana passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

She was born on March 27, 1956 in Virginia, Minnesota to George N. and Agnes F. (Cuffe) Roerig.

Judy graduated from Montpelier High School in 1974, then she earned her LPN. On November 20, 1982 she married Michael A. Barron, and he survives.

Judy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier and St. Patrick’s in Ligonier, Indiana. Due to her love of music she was children’s choir director at both parishes.

She started her nursing career at the ICU at St. Charles Hospital in Toledo, she also worked at Evergreen and CHWC Hospice before ending her career as a School Nurse at Montpelier Village Exempted Schools. Judy was never more alive than when she was surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren, who filled her with pure joy.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael; children Anthony Paul Barron and Bethany Ann Barron; grandchildren Ciandra Ervin, Calianna Jolly, Jacob Hise, Logan Barron, Lucas Barron, Layla Barron, Laura Barron, Keegan Long, Kennedy Long, Kinslee Long, Michael DePriest, Breanna Long and Elizabeth Long; great grandchildren Ian, Evelyn and Isreal Roman; siblings Jan (Char Crissman) Roerig, Jerry (Kim) Roerig, Midge (Joseph) Blake, Michelle (William) Yosick, sister-in-law Cynthia Roerig; and in-laws James Barron, Pamela (Bill) Glass and Cathy Eggers.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Nicholas, Dan, Paul Sr., sister Mary Francis Roerig, mother-in-law Barbara (Rex) Strong, sister-in-law Andrea Roerig, and brother-in-law Mark Barron.

Visitation for Judy will be on Sunday, September 14th from 2-5pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Services will be on Monday at 11am at the church with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.