Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down 16 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Grand Jury recently convened to consider indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-MAURICE S. FARIES, age 37, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

-JENNIFER L. SWANDER, age 33, of Fremont, IN, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-DARLA J. AILIFF, age 57, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, three counts of Endangering Children, and one Forfeiture of Property Specification.

-NATHAN J. AILIFF, age 36, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, three counts of Endangering Children, and one count of Disorderly Conduct.

-LORI M. TRINKO, age 42, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and one count of Possession of Cocaine.

-MICHAEL E. JONES, age 40, of Lima, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one Notice of Prior Conviction Specification, and one Repeat Violent Offender Specification.

-DANIEL R. PATTERSON JR., age 28, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering.

-CRAIG M. MOSLER JR., age 29, of Edgerton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Bribery.

-JYSCINDA L. KENDALL, age 30, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-ALEXANDER T. GAREAU, age 28, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

COLTON A. WELDEN, age 27, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

NIKKI M. SWARY, age 37, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-HEZEKIAH HALL, age 24, of Adrian, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance.

-BENNIE E. HANCE JR., age 37, of Alvordton, OH, was indicted on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

-MATTHEW J. SCHINDLER, age 41, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and two Forfeiture Specifications.

-DESTINY M. ROSE, age 32, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one Forfeiture Specification.